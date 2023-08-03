All Sections
Some of the pubs within easy walking distance of the Pleasance Courtyard venue.

Edinburgh Festival Pubs: Here are 10 of the best pubs within a short walk of the Pleasance Courtyard Fringe venue

From historic boozers to quirky cocktail bars and gourmet pub grub, you're never far from a great pub experience in Scotland's Capital.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

For many local and visitors alike Edinburgh in August is all about catching a few shows at the various festivals and enjoying food and drink with friends.

Many of the biggest venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe offer a range of food and drink, but much of the seating tends to be exposed to the elements.

Sadly, the Scottish weather is anything but predictable - meaning you've not had the full festival experience until you've stood with a drink in a sudden downpour after watching a comedian in a converted lecture theatre.

Luckily, there are no shortage of (indoor) pubs to enjoy when the heavens open and you need some shelter - or if you just want to escape the crowds for an hour.

Here are 10 of the best that are easy to get to from one of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's main hubs - The Pleasance Courtyard.

1. The Brass Monkey

Situated just a three minute walk from The Pleasance Courtyard is traditional pub The Brass Monkey, boasting a wide range of interesting drinks served by friendly staff. There's also a lounge area where they show afternoon movies.

1. The Brass Monkey

Situated just a three minute walk from The Pleasance Courtyard is traditional pub The Brass Monkey, boasting a wide range of interesting drinks served by friendly staff. There's also a lounge area where they show afternoon movies.

2. The Southsider

Classic pub grub and drinks at surprisingly reasonable prices (particularly for students) are two of the main attractions at the hanging basket-decorated The Southsider - just a four minute stroll from the Pleasance Courtyard.

2. The Southsider

Classic pub grub and drinks at surprisingly reasonable prices (particularly for students) are two of the main attractions at the hanging basket-decorated The Southsider - just a four minute stroll from the Pleasance Courtyard.

3. The Pear Tree

A further minute's walk from THe Southsider brings you to the historic Pear Tree pub. It's best known for its large courtyard beer garden, which often has live bands playing during August, but also has an atmospheric interior.

3. The Pear Tree

A further minute's walk from THe Southsider brings you to the historic Pear Tree pub. It's best known for its large courtyard beer garden, which often has live bands playing during August, but also has an atmospheric interior.

4. The Holyrood 9A

If you're in the marker for craft beer and gourmet burgers then you can get both at The Holyrood 9A. The trendy boozer is just four minutes away from the Pleasance Courtyard.

4. The Holyrood 9A

If you're in the marker for craft beer and gourmet burgers then you can get both at The Holyrood 9A. The trendy boozer is just four minutes away from the Pleasance Courtyard.

