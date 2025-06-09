'Cutest' beachside restaurant with stunning views on tiny Scottish island for sale

A family owned restaurant on a Scottish island has come on the market.

The Boathouse on the Isle of Gigha is on the market. The award winning restaurant is known for its locally caught seafood and produce as well as its stunning location in the Ardminish Bay on the tiny island of Gigha on the west coast.

The restaurant, which has 50 covers in a 300 year old building, has been family owned for years and has been recognised by the Michelin Guide , is now on the market with Christie & Co with a leasehold of £100,000 and an annual rent of £5,500.

The listing reads: “The Boathouse is an independently owned restaurant with a great reputation for the finest Scottish seafood, most of which is landed on the doorstep. The restaurant has enjoyed a growing reputation over the years and has even gained recognition from the Michelin Guide.

“The business offers a unique dining experience to its customers as they can dine in one of Scotland’s most scenic restaurants overlooking Ardminish Bay. The restaurant offers an outstanding menu and ‘Fresh Ins’ board to suit everyone. They also serve steaks, burgers and kids meals.

“The business plays a large part in various events throughout the year such as the Gigha Raft Race and The Gigha Music Festival.”

As well as the restaurant, the business has a bar, outdoor decking area and two glamping pods.

A spokesperson Christie & Co added: “The business would be an excellent purchase for a hands-on owner operator / chef proprietor who is keen to acquire a well trading and profitable business which is fully under management and seasonal offering a great lifestyle opportunity. The restaurant is becoming increasingly popular from its boasting reviews online as more and more tourists are visiting Scotland's Islands year on year.

“The main attractions are the stunning beaches along the rugged coastline and also the locally caught seafood. It is attracting more tourists and locals who are passing on boats as they can moor up for the night or take advantage and stop off for lunch or dinner.

“The restaurant attracts a mixture of clientele including walkers, cyclists and sailing boats which come up/down the Mull of Kintyre along with some sport enthusiasts who are keen on water sports.

“The business also benefits from having staff accommodation on site and a loyal established team in place. Our clients choose to trade the business from April to October however, a limited offering could be introduced for the quieter months.”