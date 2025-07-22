BrewDog announces closure of 10 bars - including first Aberdeen pub

The Scots brewing giant is set to close a number of its flagship bars including in Aberdeen.

BrewDog is set to close 10 bars across the UK, including a flagship venue in Aberdeen. In a post on X, the union wrote: “BREAKING @BrewDog have announced that they are closing 10 flagship bars from Aberdeen to Camden, as soon as THIS FRIDAY!

“In what universe is 3 DAYS a morally (or legally) acceptable notice period for a proper redundancy consultation for the workers impacted?!”

A spokesperson for BrewDog said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars – which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint. Despite our best efforts, and the hard work of our teams, it has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable. This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus for long-term and profitable growth – accounting for ongoing industry challenges, including rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures.

“We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people, and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network. For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition. We remain passionate and firmly committed to our bars, and optimistic about the future, as we still see significant long-term opportunity.

“Regarding the notice period, we are going through a meaningful and appropriate consultation process with all affected staff. It will last a minimum of 14 days, there will be one to one meetings for every member of staff who is at risk of redundancy and every effort will be made to redeploy as many members of staff as possible. A full range of wellbeing and outplacement support will be available to all affected employees.”

A letter sent to staff from CEO James Taylor reads: “Team, Today we are announcing an important update to our bar business in the UK with a more focused strategy and the rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“This is part of the wider refresh we have set out, and it aligns with our renewed focus on innovation, quality, and a new brand identity. It positions our bar portfolio for long-term, profitable growth, but also takes into account the continued challenges facing the UK hospitality industry, including rising costs, increased regulation, and economic pressures.

“Unfortunately, this will result in some bar closures. This restructure of our bar business reflects our long-term strategy. As we become an experience-led brand we are evolving our bar strategy to focus on two core pillars: Destination Hubs - large-format, high impact immersive venues like Waterloo, Las Vegas, Tower Hill, Berlin, Brisbane and Dublin that are brand flagships. Community Bars - smaller, local spaces that create deep connections with local communities.

“As part of this strategic review, we have made the difficult decision to close 10 bars. This includes some venues that are woven into our history, including Aberdeen, which was our first ever bar, and Camden, the first bar we opened in London. Despite our best efforts, and the hard work of the teams in each of these bars, it has simply not been possible to find a formula to make these bars viable due to their size, location and other limiting factors.

“Following much consideration, we have sadly concluded that there is no realistic prospect of making these venues commercially viable. Keeping them open would put pressure on the wider business, making it harder to invest where we know we can grow. This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly. But as we evolve BrewDog into a more focused and sustainable business, we’ve had to be honest about where we are - and where we’re heading.”

Which BrewDog bars are closing?

Aberdeen Flagship (Gallowgate)

Brighton

Camden

Dundee

Leeds North Street

Oxford

Sheffield

Shepherds Bush

Shoreditch

York

The statement from BrewDog CEO James Taylor to staff continues: “We are working hard to minimise the impact on our people, and we expect to redeploy many affected team members across the BrewDog network. For those leaving the business, we’re providing as much support as possible during this transition.

“To everyone who worked in these bars, and every customer who supported them - thank you. These bars helped make BrewDog what it is today, and we’re grateful for your support over the years.

“This decision is about focus. It’s about putting our energy, resources, and investment into bars that are working - and giving our teams the strongest possible foundation for the future.

“Despite these changes, we remain firmly committed to our bars. Yes, the current market is extremely difficult especially in the UK and we are not immune from the same challenges facing so many other operators. We are passionate about our bars and optimistic about the future. We still see significant long-term opportunity.

“If you have any questions, please speak to your manager or reach out to the People team. James”

BrewDog was founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie in 2007 and by its second year it had become Scotland’s largest independent brewery. BrewDog began as a brewery in Fraserburg, and has since evolved into one of the biggest and most recognisable brands in the UK brewing industry.

As well as being known for its beers, the firm has over 50 bars in Scotland, England and Wales as well as hotels. The first BrewDog bar was opened in Aberdeen in 2009.

BrewDog has been closing bars across the world, including in the UK since 2022 citing “spiralling costs” when it closed pubs then. Back in January it closed bars in England, China and Europe after reporting losses of £63 million.

At the time of these closures, CEO James Arrow said to staff and shareholders: “As you will be very aware, the hospitality sector has faced unprecedented challenges over the last few years – both in the UK and around the world.

“And whilst our bar estate has been very resilient, we’ve not been immune, and some locations have felt the impact more acutely than others.

“Unfortunately, we recently made the tough decision to close four of our international bars.