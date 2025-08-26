‘Bold new culinary destination’ to open in top Scottish shopping centre
Livingston Designer Outlet, Scotland’s largest designer outlet, has announced that a “bold new culinary destination”, Hamilton & Brown, will be arriving at the centre this autumn.
The new delicatessen and tasting bar will bring an eclectic range of Scotland’s finest producers to residents and visitors alike.
Born from the rich heritage of David Stein Butchers and inspired by a legacy of over 40 years in premium Scottish meat and dining, Hamilton & Brown will offer things like hand-selected artisan cheeses and locally sourced wines and rare single malts.
Guests will be able to dine-in at a tasting counter designed to bring people closer to the craft, whether indulging in a perfectly paired cheese and wine board, or a dram of whisky with expertly carved meats.
For the meat connoisseur, a dedicated rotisserie and deli-style counter will serve roasted chicken, slow-cooked pork, and gourmet cuts.
For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert counter is a showstopper overflowing with decadent patisserie creations, elegant tarts, rich cakes, and irresistible handmade treats.
The arrival of Hamilton & Brown follows the success of Cafebar 1962, also part of the David Stein group, which opened at the centre last summer and has proven to be a hit with visitors seeking a leisurely lunch, dinner or cocktails and entertainment.
David Stein, founder of Hamilton & Brown, said: “With the success of our hospitality ventures, including five unique restaurant experiences across Scotland and the North of England, launching at Livingston Designer Outlet was a natural next step.
“This is a tribute to our roots in West Lothian, but also a bold step into the future of Scottish food culture.”
Michelle Whitelaw, centre director at Livingston Designer Outlet added: “We are delighted to be welcoming another David Stein opening to Livingston Designer Outlet.
“Hamilton & Brown will bring a truly exciting new gastronomic offering to our visitors. It is also a wonderful opportunity to support Scottish produce, which we know is important to the local community.
“We look forward to seeing the doors open and to enjoying a taste of Hamilton & Brown for ourselves.”
