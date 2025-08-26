‘Bold new culinary destination’ to open in top Scottish shopping centre

A new food hall deli and tasting bar is set to open in a popular shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livingston Designer Outlet, Scotland’s largest designer outlet, has announced that a “bold new culinary destination”, Hamilton & Brown, will be arriving at the centre this autumn.

The new delicatessen and tasting bar will bring an eclectic range of Scotland’s finest producers to residents and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born from the rich heritage of David Stein Butchers and inspired by a legacy of over 40 years in premium Scottish meat and dining, Hamilton & Brown will offer things like hand-selected artisan cheeses and locally sourced wines and rare single malts.

Guests will be able to dine-in at a tasting counter designed to bring people closer to the craft, whether indulging in a perfectly paired cheese and wine board, or a dram of whisky with expertly carved meats.

For the meat connoisseur, a dedicated rotisserie and deli-style counter will serve roasted chicken, slow-cooked pork, and gourmet cuts.

A new food court is coming to Livingston Designer Outlet | Livingston Designer Outlet

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert counter is a showstopper overflowing with decadent patisserie creations, elegant tarts, rich cakes , and irresistible handmade treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Hamilton & Brown follows the success of Cafebar 1962, also part of the David Stein group, which opened at the centre last summer and has proven to be a hit with visitors seeking a leisurely lunch, dinner or cocktails and entertainment.

David Stein, founder of Hamilton & Brown, said: “With the success of our hospitality ventures, including five unique restaurant experiences across Scotland and the North of England, launching at Livingston Designer Outlet was a natural next step.

“This is a tribute to our roots in West Lothian, but also a bold step into the future of Scottish food culture.”

Michelle Whitelaw, centre director at Livingston Designer Outlet added: “We are delighted to be welcoming another David Stein opening to Livingston Designer Outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hamilton & Brown will bring a truly exciting new gastronomic offering to our visitors. It is also a wonderful opportunity to support Scottish produce, which we know is important to the local community.

“We look forward to seeing the doors open and to enjoying a taste of Hamilton & Brown for ourselves.”