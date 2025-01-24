‘Biggest ever’ whisky festival cancelled due to damage from Storm Eowyn
Storm Eowyn has been wreaking havoc across Scotland all of Friday 24 January with a rare red weather warning in place from 10am-5pm followed by amber and yellow warnings.
The storm saw winds of over 100mph in some places, with trees falling, flooding and damage to buildings. One of these is SWG3 in Glasgow, which has caused the Scottish National Whisky Festival to be cancelled.
The ‘biggest ever’ festival, which has taken place at the venue over the last few years as part of Celtic Connections, was due to go ahead on 25 January, Burns night, with two sessions starting at 12pm.
Posting on their social media, the team wrote: “Hi everyone, Unfortunately, due to damage sustained at the venue as a result of today’s adverse weather, tomorrow’s Scottish National Whisky Festival is no longer able to go ahead as planned.
“Although tomorrow’s weather is looking a little better, we cannot confirm at this stage that there will be sufficient time to deal with the damages in order to be able to fully open safely for tomorrow’s event. Therefore, we, and the venue, have no other choice but to postpone the event until further notice.
“While we are absolutely devastated to call it at this late stage, after working so hard today to ensure the event continued as planned, the safety of all staff, exhibitors and attendees is of the utmost importance and we ask kindly for your patience and understanding at this time.
“We are currently working hard on a rescheduled date and will provide an update as soon as we are able. Thank you so much for your patience and support, SNWF”
The event was due to span the Galvanisers, TV Studio and Warehouse spaces at SWG3, and was set to give festival-goers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from world-renowned distilleries and independent bottlers.
