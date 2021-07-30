Scotland ships over 1.14 billion bottles of whisky to 166 countries every year, making it hugely important resource accounting 75 per cent of the country’s food and drink exports.

The tipple also drives a considerable tourist market, with 2.2 million visits to the 134 Scotch Whisky distilleries across the country each year.

So it’s certainly worth raising a toast to the success of the ‘water of life’, particularly when National Scotch Day was celebrated this week, on July 27.

There are no shortage of wonderful Scottish bars and pubs that stock a large range of whiskies, along with barstaff that have expertise to help you choose from the hundreds of bottles.

Here are 10 of the best in Glasgow.

1. The Pot Still Popular with both locals and tourists, the Pot Still on Hope Street is an Aladdin's cave of whisky - with over 600 bottles behind the bar. Add a cozy atmosphere and expert barstaff and you have the perfect place for a nip. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Bon Accord Another bar with shelves creaking under the weight of whisky bottles is the Bon Accord, located to the west of the city centre on North Street, overlooking the M8 motorway. They have over 400 whiskies in a large family-friendly bar that has previously been crowned UK Whisky Bar of the Year. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Oran Mor In the heart of Glasgow's west end, on the corner of Byres Road and Great Western Road, is the Oran Mor - a large church that was converted into a pub and venue in 2004. It offers a special Whisky Bar that boasts over 280 malts. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. The Ben Nevis The Ben Nevis is a much-loved traditional pub on Argyle Street in the trendy Finnieston area of the city. Pick from a huge range of whiskies in the towering shelves behind the bar, then combine your visit with a trip to one of the many great restaurants nearby. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo