Award-winning Edinburgh city centre restaurant and Conde Nast rated venue up for sale

An award winning capital restaurant that’s ‘one of the best places to eat in the city’ is up for sale.

An Edinburgh restaurant, described by destination guide Conde Nast Traveller as one of the best places to eat in the city is up for sale, and may close.

Forage & Chatter, which opened in 2016, has won multiple awards and has rave reviews on Google and TripAdvisor. Our review, from when it opened in 2016, gave it 7.5 out of 10 for its imaginative dishes. The restaurant is located on Alva Street in the former premises of Edinburgh Larder Bistro.

A listing for the sale on the Restaurant Agency website reads: “An opportunity to acquire a successful and established business in the heart of Edinburgh's West End food and drink circuit and close to Diageo's Johnnie Walker Experience tourist attraction on Princes Street and a stone's throw from a wide variety of cafes, restaurants, bars and retailers.

“Forage and Chatter has traded since 2016 from this city centre location offering c.170 sq m (c. 1,800 sq ft) in total over lower street level (i.e. basement with conservatory) on the corner of Alva Street and Queensferry Street. The current business trades at very healthy levels post-Covid and enjoys a strong presence on social media with many 5 star reviews and lets its food speak for itself in terms of exposure - and is rated as one of Edinburgh's 'hidden culinary treasures. The business will likely be sold without the current branding and I.P. unless any new operator wishes to consider that option.”

Forage & Chatter

The leasehold is for sale for Offers over £125,000.

This news comes in the week that Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant, in Manor Street, Falkirk, is said to have shut its doors for the last time on Sunday night.

Owners David Blackwood and Tom Malloy opened the restaurant in April 2021 and it quickly became a popular spot for locals and visitors.

Just a few months ago the venue won the Scottish Restaurant of the Year title at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 and then captured the Best Restaurant Team category at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.