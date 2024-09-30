Award-winning Scottish restaurant forced to close after owners reportedly go into liquidation

By James Trimble
Comment
Published 30th Sep 2024, 18:51 BST
An award-winning Scottish restaurant has closed for good, leaving 17 members of staff out of work.

Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant, in Manor Street, Falkirk, is said to have shut its doors for the last time on Sunday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owners David Blackwood and Tom Malloy opened the restaurant in April 2021 and it quickly became a popular spot for locals and visitors.

Just a few months ago the venue won the Scottish Restaurant of the Year title at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 and then captured the Best Restaurant Team category at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

Owners David Blackwood, left, and Tom Malloy along with business partner Yvonne Latta celebrate the opening of Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant back in 2021 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Owners David Blackwood, left, and Tom Malloy along with business partner Yvonne Latta celebrate the opening of Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant back in 2021 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Owners David Blackwood, left, and Tom Malloy along with business partner Yvonne Latta celebrate the opening of Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant back in 2021 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Reportedly rising costs and rent were the reasons behind the closure.

The owners opened a second Christies in 2022 in Dunfermline’s Fife Leisure Park and it also appears to have closed.

Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers business manager, said she had met with the manager of the premises to see if they could offer them any support at this time.

She said: “I have spoken with Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn who has arranged for the Council's PACE team to be in touch with the staff to support them. I have also contacted other hospitality businesses in the town centre and the DWP with a view to help staff find other employment."

The Falkirk Herald has contacted the restaurant owners to get confirmation of the closure and other details, but is still awaiting a response.

According to the government’s Companies House site the status of Christies Restaurants Falkirk Ltd – the company which owns the Scottish Tapas restaurant – is listed as "Liquidation”, a term used when a business looks to sell its assets to pay off debt. It also said “commencement of winding up” began on March 18 this year.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilFalkirk
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice