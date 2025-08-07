Arnprior pumpkin patch unveils 2025 dates and when tickets go on sale
While many of us are enjoying what’s left of summer, and the summer holidays, Scotland’s pumpkin farms are getting ready for autumn and opening for pick your own.
An increasingly popular activity, some farms that offer pick your own fruit have diversified into pumpkins in recent years and Arnprior, based in Stirlingshire (about 40 minutes from Glasgow) is Scotland’s longest-running and one of the most popular.
Husband and wife team Duncan and Rebecca who own and run the farm, have posted on their socials about ticket dates for this October and when you can buy them.
Open for the pumpkin harvest from October, visitors can also enjoy other activities such as a kale maze, quad pods, face painting and chainsaw carving.
There are also food, drink and craft stalls and the patch is dog-friendly, making this an ideal day out for all the family.
The farm also opened glamping pods a few years ago. These are individually decorated and kitted out with cooking appliances, plug sockets and offer access to the private pool and hot tubs. An ideal night away after a day out at the farm.
Arnprior pumpkin picking dates for 2025
You can visit Arnprior farm to pick pumpkins everyday from Saturday 11 October until Sunday 26 October. There are three sessions per day - 9- 11.30am; 12-2pm and 3-5.30pm. After school sessions will run until 30 October.
There will be ASN days on Tuesday 14 October from 12-2.30pm and Thursday 16 October from 3-5.30pm.
After school sessions are: 27-30 October from 3.30-6pm and if you want to visit for the farm’s annual date night hoedown, this is Saturday 25 October.
Tickets will go on sale at 11am on Tuesday 12 August. You can buy tickets via Eventbrite.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.