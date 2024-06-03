You’ll see them in fields all over the country, but cows could be key to helping some mental health issues, finds Rosalind Erskine

The Highland cow is as synonymous with Scotland as whisky and shortbread. But as well as being a great photo opportunity, these hairy beasts – and their black-and-white cousins – could also help many people overcome things like anxiety. The nature of these animals, plus their surroundings, are key, but how do you go about visiting them? One Scottish farm has been offering a chance to do just that.

It was the photogenic – and famous – nature of Highland cows that led the team at Achinreir Farm in Barcaldine to start a Whispering Cow experience in collaboration with the Pierhouse Hotel in Argyll. Local Highland cow farmer Jane Isaacson and the hotel’s head chef Michael Leathley have teamed up to create the farm-based activity breaks with a focus on wellbeing, nature and locally sourced food. Plus you can hang out with the Highland cows where guests will hopefully relax and unwind, as well as take a few photos.

Ms Isaacson spoke to The Scotsman and explained how this experience came about, saying: “We had a phone call from a lovely family who were on holiday locally. The two teenage daughters were desperate to see some Highland cows and their mum was a keen photographer.

The Highland cows at Achinreir Farm and Highland cow farmer, Jane Isaacson, and the hotel’s head chef, Michael Leathley

"We agreed to give them a wee walk around the farm as a favour. It was a beautiful sunny afternoon with a light breeze. I took the guests quietly around the farm to see the different groups of cows, resting in their natural environment.

"Late afternoon is always a quiet lazy time, it seems to be when they take a wee nap before the evening forage, feed and groom. The hour-long walk was so tranquil. The only sounds were birds calling, running burns, cows chewing and the rustle of the trees and the grass. Our guests absolutely loved it and so did I.

"We hadn't realised how interested people would be in learning about what we do. At that point we decided that we should offer this experience.”

While staying at The Pierhouse, visitors to Argyll will get the opportunity to explore the 132-acre working farm between Oban and Glencoe, meet a traditional fold of Highland cattle, and learn a little about artisan ice-cream making, as the farm is home to Highland Fold Ice Cream. The top milker is called Banarach – pronounced Banrach – which is the Scottish Gaelic word for milkmaid. Ms Isaacson described Banarach as being “the quietest most gentle creature you could ever imagine – she is just lovely”.

The Highland cows at Achinreir Farm

A bit further afield, US author and The Gentle Barn Founder Ellie Laks has recently published a book on the topic of cows as therapy. Titled Cow Hug Therapy: How the Animals at the Gentle Barn Taught Me about Life, Death, and Everything In Between, Ms Laks has written about how her not-for-profit organisation, The Gentle Barn, and the animals it rescues, including cows, have taught her, and others, about overcoming suffering.

She said: “The once neglected and traumatised animals – cows, turkeys, pigs, dogs, horses and more – have learned to forgive, trust and love in their new home, and once healed, are paying it forward to help people on similar recovery trajectories.” Ms Laks has offered her ‘cow hug therapy’ as an alternative to traditional methods to countless adults and children, many suffering from various forms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She said when people commune with these gentle creatures, they become present, grounded, vulnerable and much more receptive to care. “Each animal has a story to tell, teachings to offer and healing powers,” she said.

The Gentle Barn was opened by Ms Laks in 1999 and started offering cow hug therapy then. Ms Laks said that it was a cow, Buddha, that started this as the animal was very approachable. “On Buddha’s first Barn open day, not only was she not scared or avoided the crowds, she inserted herself into the middle of a group of people and lay down, inviting people to brush and hug her,” she said. Using Buddha’s calming approach, Ms Laks created cow hug therapy and invited what she calls ‘hurting humans’ to the Gentle Barn to ‘find healing’. People she has worked with over 25 years include children in foster care, teenagers in probation camps, sufferers of domestic violence or homelessness.

While a day out spent with some chilled cows sounds amazing, how much can these beasts help serious conditions such as anxiety and PTSD? Mental health expert and licensed clinical professional counsellor Rychel Johnson said it was the gentle nature of animals, such as cows, that could help shift people from a state of anxiety or feelings of disconnectedness to being present in the here and now.

Cow Hug Therapy: How the Animals at the Gentle Barn Taught Me about Life, Death, and Everything In Between by Ellie Laks

She said: “Underlying many anxiety disorders and forms of PTSD is a sense of feeling disconnected – from oneself, from others, and from the present moment. Conventional talk therapy aims to rebuild those connections through the therapeutic relationship and mindfulness practices. However, incorporating additional elements like animal interactions and nature immersion can be incredibly powerful adjuncts.

"The gentle presence of an animal, such as a cow for instance, can help shift us out of our constant mental chatter and into the here and now through tactile and sensory engagement. Feeling the warmth and steady breathing of another living creature cultivates a state of calm self-awareness.”