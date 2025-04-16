These awards recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.

A Spokesperson for The Scottish Curry Awards 2025 said: “We’re very proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

1 . Indian Restaurant Of The Year (North Scotland) The winner was Travancore Restaurant in Aberdeen. The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Jeet in Forfar. Recognised for Excellence was Spice of India in Dufftown. Photo: Travancore Restaurant Photo Sales

2 . Indian Restaurant Of The Year (Fife) The winner was Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant in Kirkcaldy. The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Asha’s at the Maltings Hotel in Dunfermline. Recognised for Excellence was Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant in St Andrews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Indian Restaurant Of The Year (Central Scotland) The winner was Spice Garden in Stirling. The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Sidhu’s in Perth. Recognised for Excellence was Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant in Dundee. | Spice Garden Photo Sales

4 . Indian Restaurant Of The Year (South East) The winner was Gurkha Bar & Restaurant in Musselburgh. The Outstanding Achievement Recognition went to Bayleaf in Bathgate. Recognised for Excellence was Koshi in Pennicuik. | Gurkha Bar & Restaurant Photo Sales