35 Scottish restaurants shortlisted for Deliveroo awards 2025 - including Civerinos and Ting Thai

From local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year sees 35 restaurants in Scotland shortlisted for several accolades, including Best Japanese to Best Mexican and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

From now until 9 May, local food lovers can cast their votes to back their best-loved restaurants. Those who participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in-app credit.

The winners of the Deliveroo 2025 Restaurant Awards will be announced via Deliverooo’s social channels on 28 May 2025.

Best Breakfast & coffee - Cafe 100 - Aberdeen

Regional Restaurant of the Year - Akiko - Glasgow

Best Breakfast & coffee - Grub - Aberdeen

Best Breakfast & Coffee - Snax Cafe - Edinburgh