All the Scottish restaurants that won at the Deliveroo Awards - including ‘best ever pizza’

Following over 160,000 votes being cast, Deliveroo reveals winners of its 2025 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the best and most loved local restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

In Scotland, 11 restaurants have risen above fierce competition spanning across five regions, as passionate food enthusiasts cast their votes to support their favourite neighbourhood eateries.

This year saw a total of 65 awards up for grabs, including the most prestigious, Independent Restaurant of the Year award, new categories for 2025, including ‘Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award’, which was brought back by the darts champion after a three-year hiatus. As well as the Rising Star Award, judged by Tilly Ramsay, with CEO & co-founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, and an expert panel.

Here are all the Scottish winners, including the Independent Restaurant of the Year Scotland 2025 and the best fish and chips.

1 . Best breakfast & coffee The winner was Cafe 100 in Aberdeen

2 . Best chicken The winner was Buck's Bar in Edinburgh

3 . Best Chinese San Chuan in Edinburgh and Glasgow