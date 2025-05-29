All the Scottish restaurants that won at the Deliveroo Awards - including ‘best ever pizza’

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 10:43 BST

The 2025 Deliveroo restaurant award winners have been announced, and a range of Scottish businesses won.

Following over 160,000 votes being cast, Deliveroo reveals winners of its 2025 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the best and most loved local restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

In Scotland, 11 restaurants have risen above fierce competition spanning across five regions, as passionate food enthusiasts cast their votes to support their favourite neighbourhood eateries.

This year saw a total of 65 awards up for grabs, including the most prestigious, Independent Restaurant of the Year award, new categories for 2025, including ‘Luke Littler x Deliveroo Best Kebab Award’, which was brought back by the darts champion after a three-year hiatus. As well as the Rising Star Award, judged by Tilly Ramsay, with CEO & co-founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, and an expert panel.

Here are all the Scottish winners, including the Independent Restaurant of the Year Scotland 2025 and the best fish and chips.

The winner was Cafe 100 in Aberdeen

1. Best breakfast & coffee

The winner was Cafe 100 in Aberdeen | contributed

Photo Sales
The winner was Buck's Bar in Edinburgh

2. Best chicken

The winner was Buck's Bar in Edinburgh | contributed

Photo Sales
San Chuan in Edinburgh and Glasgow

3. Best Chinese

San Chuan in Edinburgh and Glasgow | contributed

Photo Sales
The winner was Sea Salt + Sole in Aberdeen

4. Best fish and chips

The winner was Sea Salt + Sole in Aberdeen | contributed

Photo Sales
