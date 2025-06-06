All the finalists for the Scran Awards 2025 - including Scottish Restaurant of the Year

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST

We recently announced the finalists for our 2025 Scan food and drink awards.

The Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the Year, Best Pub, Scottish Chef of the Year and Best Street Food. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

Here we take a look at all the shortlisted finalists for the awards, which will take place on 23 June at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

You can find out more and buy tickets for the awards here.

Sign up to our free Scran food and drink newsletter here.

Killiecrankie House

1. Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar

Killiecrankie House | Alex Baxter

Photo Sales
Hey Palu

2. Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar

Hey Palu | Hey Palu

Photo Sales
Absent Ear

3. Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar

Absent Ear | Absent Ear

Photo Sales
The Spiritualist

4. Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar

The Spiritualist | The Spiritualist

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Scran AwardsScotlandFoodHospitalityGlasgowTicketsWest EndNewsletter
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice