All the finalists for the Scran Awards 2025 - including Scottish Restaurant of the Year

The Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the Year, Best Pub, Scottish Chef of the Year and Best Street Food. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

Here we take a look at all the shortlisted finalists for the awards, which will take place on 23 June at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

You can find out more and buy tickets for the awards here.

1 . Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar Killiecrankie House | Alex Baxter Photo Sales

2 . Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar Hey Palu | Hey Palu Photo Sales

3 . Scran Awards - Best Cocktail Bar Absent Ear | Absent Ear Photo Sales