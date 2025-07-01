Aldi Scotland and Highland Fine Cheeses launch hunt for the nation’s cheesiest joke

Aldi Scotland has joined forces with renowned Scottish producer Highland Fine Cheeses to mark International Joke Day (1 July), with a real cracker of a competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nation’s Cheapest Supermarket is spreading the laughs by inviting customers to submit their cheesiest joke for a chance to win a year’s supply of Scottish cheese.

From really gouda one-liners and dad jokes to brie-illiantly bad puns, Aldi Scotland wants to hear the gags that really make you crumble. The winning entry will see one lucky joker crowned the official King or Queen of Cheese, along with earning themselves a 12-month supply of Highland Fine Cheeses’ finest creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Tain in the Scottish Highlands, Highland Fine Cheeses has been producing artisan cheeses for generations, blending traditional methods with a modern twist. The family-run business has been supplying Aldi Scotland with high-quality, locally made cheese that showcases the best of Highland dairy craftsmanship since 2012.

Highland Fine Cheese

Highland Fine Cheeses’ range of indulgent cheeses has become a firm favourite with Aldi shoppers. Available throughout the year, the line-up includes Specially Selected Caledonian Blue (175g) and Specially Selected Carnegie Brie (250g), both available for just £2.45

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “International Joke Day is the perfect excuse to have a laugh, and we’re delighted to celebrate it with some of the cheesiest humour Scotland has to offer.

“This light-hearted campaign not only taps into the nation’s love of a good pun but also shines a spotlight on one of our long-standing Scottish suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked closely with Highland Fine Cheeses for several years, and its award-winning cheeses have become one of our most popular dairy products. With an expert eye on all things cheesy, they’re perfectly placed to select this year’s cheesiest joke.”

Highland Fine Cheeses

Rory Stone, Director, Highland Fine Cheeses, said: “As lovers of all things cheese, we’re excited to lend our expertise as judges and celebrate the joy of a perfectly crafted joke. We’ve been making Scottish cheese for decades, so we know a thing or two about what it takes to be truly mature.”

To take part, simply share your best cheesy joke by commenting on Aldi Scotland’s competition post on Instagram or Facebook (@AldiScotland) on Tuesday 1 July, with the winner to be announced Tuesday 8 July.