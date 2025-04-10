Aldi product recall: Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes recalled over allergy fears
Aldi has issued a recall of their Inspired Cuisine baby potatoes with herbs and butter due to certain batches potentially causing allergic reactions. This recall is due to a packaging error where milk was not listed as an ingredient, meaning those with allergies to dairy or intolerance to milk or lactose could have a reaction to the dish.
The products have a barcode 4061463488152 and a use-by date of 12 April. Customers who have bought the product and have an allergy to milk are being advised to return the item to their nearest Aldi supermarket for a full refund.
A statement about the recall on the Aldi website says: "Our supplier is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains the allergen milk which is not listed on the packaging. Anyone who bought this product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
"We have removed this product from sale in all stores and are recalling all affected products. Do not consume the product if you have a milk allergy or intolerance and return the product to your nearest store for a full refund."
Customers who have bought this product and want to get in touch with Aldi should phone 0800 042 0800 or fill out a webform on the Aldi website.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.