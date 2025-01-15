Burns night will be celebrated across the world on 25 January, and there’s plenty to look forward to in Scotland.

Burns night is almost upon us, with many people looking forward to sitting down with family and friends to enjoy a dinner of haggis, neeps and tatties.

But if you’re looking for something a bit different, then you’re in luck as there’s a few events taking place this month.

From cooking over fire to an underwater Burns supper, here’s our pick of the most unusual Burns night events taking place this year.

Open fire cooking and Ecuadorian dining at Linn House

Linn House, the picturesque and undiscovered ‘home of whisky’ owned by Chivas and located on the banks of River Isla in Speyside will open its doors for a food and whisky experience in celebration of Burns Night from Thursday 23 January to Saturday 25 January 2025.

Through the magic of open-flame fire dining, Ecuadorian chef and co-founder at Fire Made, Ana Ortiz will bring Burns Night to life with a bespoke menu crafted to enjoy alongside cocktails and rare whiskies selected from Chivas Brothers’ extensive whisky library.

Growing up in the Galapagos Islands, Ana Ortiz is a specialist in fire cooking. For her Linn House residency, Ana will bring her rich culinary heritage to life, blending the smoky, soulful flavours of her Ecuadorian roots with the rich Scottish traditions of Burns Night.

Set against a backdrop of music and Burns style surprises at Linn House, guests are promised a Burns Night celebration like no other and experience Ana’s twist on the traditional Burns menu.

Starting at £75 a head, the Linn House Burns Night Supper Series will open for dinner from Thursday 23 January to Saturday 25 January.

Each event can be booked for dinner or as part of a hospitality package, with double rooms at Linn House available at £1952, including bed and breakfast for those who wish to extend their stay overnight.

Underwater Burns Supper

One of the most unusual Burns night events taking place this year is this underwater Burns supper.

Part of the Big Burns Supper Festival, which takes place in Dumfries from 17 January, this unique Burns event takes place at the DG1 Leisure Complex and is billed as an ‘underwater swim like no other.’

After getting into their swimwear and into the pool, attendees will listen (via headphones) to a specially curated mixtape made in Dumfries and Galloway by special guests while swimming and completing challenges.

Afterwards there’s a takeaway Burns supper to enjoy at home. This show is for 16+ only and audience members must be strong swimmers, and able to complete laps of an indoor swimming pool. Full safety guidance will be given prior to the event beginning.

Find out more via the Big Burns Supper website.

Campervan Brewery Burns brunch and rave

To celebrate the life and works of Scotland's National Poet, the team at Campervan Brewery are hosting two very different Burns events this January 25. Join them at their Leith Taproom for an entirely new way to raise a glass to Rabbie Burns.

The first is The Big Burns Brunch - a family-friendly three course Burns supper and drinks pairings for the day crowd, with a bairns menu, live trad music, Burns recitals, the official launch for Auld Brig - Campervan's new Nitro Scottish Export - and much more.

Campervan have secured the services of Tom Oakes and Daniel Thorpe as their guest musicians, an award-winning piper and a few other musical surprises.

You’re invited to ‘round up the clan and enjoy an afternoon of Scottish scran with food provided from the fantastic Stag Bites The Hog, dishing up a traditional Burns Supper and vegan courses too.’

The Big Burns Brunch runs from 12 noon until 4pm on Saturday January 25 at Campervan Brewery Taproom, Jane Street, Leith.

Later that evening Campervan Brewery will host their Burns Night Trad Rave - a first of its kind - a fusion of incredible Trad Music performed by five award winning musicians backed by big electronic beats.

An exciting, eclectic and electric evening of epic live trad tunes for those looking for a left-field celebration of The Bard.

Campervan will be pouring the beers from 6pm until 11pm and Stag Bites The Hog will be sticking around, dishing up Scottish twists on contemporary street food.

It's a Burns Night Party for those looking for an uproariously informal rave-up and dancing is very much encouraged!

The Burns Night Trad Rave will take place at the Campervan Taproom on Saturday January 25 from 6pm until 11pm.

Tickets for both are available through the Campervan Brewery website or via Eventbrite

Burns night cask whisky tasting at Dornoch's Carnegie Whisky Cellar

To celebrate Burns night why not book a whisky tasting in a cellar? Taking place on Saturday 25 January from 7pm at Dornoch’s Carnegie Whisky Cellars, this evening promises to be an unforgettable one.

Attendees can look forward to a curated selection of premium cask-strength whiskies to sample; insightful tasting notes and stories behind each dram; a warm, festive atmosphere steeped in Scottish tradition and of course, some wild haggis, neaps and tatties.

Tickets are priced at £40 per person and you can find out more and book online here.

Burns night in Scotland’s only vertical distillery

Port of Leith Distillery, Scotland’s only vertical distillery, is hosting a Burns like no other - a full takeover of its nine-storey tower, complete with live poetry, ceilidh dancing, live music, canapes, haggis addresses, whisky tastings and pop-up bars.

Taking place on Saturday 25 January from 7pm, tickets are £49 per person and can be bought online here.

Burns night boozy brunch and darts

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Burns Night this year, Flight Club Edinburgh is hosting a boozy brunch.

The lively fairground-inspired cocktail and Social Darts bar is honouring the great Rabbie Burns’ 265th birthday with a twist on its bottomless brunch.

Flight Club’s two-hour Burns Night Brunch on 25 January includes a Scotch cocktail on arrival, followed by a bottle of Prosecco or four bottles of beer, and bottomless sourdough pizza paddles.

Over the course of the two-hour brunch session, you’ll spend half in an oche, perfecting your Social Darts skills, and the other half soaking up the atmosphere and raising a glass to Rabbie Burns (and your Social Darts champion) in the bar.