Some of Scotland's top chefs take a fresh look at traditional Scottish dishes with these exciting Burns Night recipes with a twist.

Burns Night takes place on 25 January and many of us will be cooking up the traditional Burns supper of haggis, neeps and tatties.

If you’d like to make something a bit different but still using these ingredients, or Scottish produce, then we have a range of recipes for a more modern Burns Night.

Venison and horseradish ribbon

Woodmill Game

This starter, or canape, comes from Woodmill Game and uses their venison fillet which is cooked however you like to eat steak.

Ingredients

Woodmill Game venison tenderloin steaks

horseradish

rocket

pepper

Method

Heat oil in a frying pan then add the venison steak.

While one side of the steak is searing, season with pepper. After 1-2minutes (depending on how rare you like it) turn the steak over and repeat.

Sear the sides of the steak for 15-30 seconds.

Remove the steak from the hot pan and rest for 10 minutes.

Once rested, thinly slice the steak into strips and spread with horseradish. Top with rocket and roll.

Use a cocktail stick to hold the venison roll together.

Serve at room temperature.

Haggis bonbons with Arran mustard and Glenkinchie whisky mayonnaise

contributed

Serves: 4

Time to cook: 20 mins

Chef Derek Johnstone said of his recipe: "The sweet creaminess of the locally produced Glenkinchie whisky is a perfect match for the spicy, crunchy haggis and the tangy mustard mayonnaise. Wonderful with a glass of beer or a dram of your choosing."

Ingredients

5 tbsp pasteurised mayonnaise

2 tsp Arran mustard

30ml Glenkinchie whisky

360g finest quality haggis

100g seasoned flour

3 free-range eggs, beaten

200g pinhead oatmeal

vegetable oil

salt and pepper

Method

Mix the mayonnaise, mustard and whisky in a bowl and place in the fridge until needed.

Roll the haggis into 24 individual balls (approximately 15g each).

Arrange the flour, beaten eggs and pinhead oatmeal into three separate bowls.

Dip each haggis ball into the flour then the beaten egg and finally into the oatmeal and put to one side.

Carefully heat the vegetable oil in a deep fat fryer or a deep pan until it reaches 170C.

Place the individual haggis balls into the hot oil to deep fry for four minutes then drain on kitchen paper and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Serve straight away with a generous helping of the mustard and whisky mayonnaise.

Bone Broth Cullen Skink

contributed

Serves: 4

Time to cook: 55mins

Ingredients

450g undyed smoked haddock

500ml organic whole milk

3 tbsp knob of butter

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 potatoes, cubed

1 pinch salt

1 lemon

100ml white wine - optional

1 handful fresh chives, finely chopped - optional

1 handful fresh parsley, finely chopped - optional

324g (1 pouch) Borough Broth Sustainably Caught Wild Fish Bone Broth

Method

Melt the butter in a deep pot, and add the onions. Let soften slightly.

Add potatoes to the onions and allow to soften together, stirring occasionally. You can close the lid to allow the potatoes to cook and the onions to sweeten slightly.

Meanwhile, heat the milk in a pot. Once piping, not boiling, place the whole smoked haddock fillets into the milk. Allow to poach for about 5 minutes, or until the flesh is opaque and flakes easily. Remove fish and reserve.

Once the onions are ever so slightly coloured and the potatoes have softened (about ten minutes), stir in the bay leaf, then pour in the white wine, fish broth and poaching milk. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon/spatula, bring to a boil and simmer for about 10 minutes.

The potatoes should now be completely soft. Blend the soup with a handheld blender/ blender/food processor until smooth and creamy.

Peel off the skin from the reserved haddock fillets and flake the flesh into the soup. (You can save a few pieces of haddock for garnish at the end). Stir the fish in, season to taste, and cover with the lid and leave on a low flame to allow the flavours to come together for another 10 minutes or so.

Add the lemon juice just before serving.

Ladle the soup into bowls, top with flakes of smoked haddock and a scattering of fresh herbs.

Haggis Yorkshire pudding with onion gravy and pea puree

Haggis Yorkshire

Serves: 4

Time to cook: 45 minutes

Scotland's National Chef Gary Maclean teamed up with Haggis producer Simon Howie to create this fun twist on a classic recipe.

Ingredients

For the Haggis

Simon Howie 454g Haggis (Original, Vegetarian or Gluten Free)

For the Yorkshire pudding

1 cup Eggs

1 cup Plain flour

1 cup Milk

Pinch Salt

For the pea puree

300g Frozen peas

50g Butter (unsalted)

Salt and pepper

Method

For the Haggis

Remove the haggis from the outer packaging.

Wrap the haggis bung in tin foil and simmer for 70 mins until the haggis is piping hot.

For the Yorkshire pudding

The “cup” size is dependent on how many and how large you want to make the puddings.

Put a little oil in each of your tins and place in the oven until the fat is really hot and begins to smoke.

Meanwhile combine the ingredients and beat to form a batter of the consistency of double cream.

To do this pour the milk and eggs into a large bowl then gradually add the sieved flour.

When the oil is smoking pour in the batter don't over fill.

Cook for about 20-25 minutes by which time they will be puffed up and crisp.

For the pea puree

Blanch the peas in a pan of boiling salted water.

This should only take a few minutes, as soon as the water comes back to the boil remove the peas and blend in the food processor with the 50g of butter.

For the onion gravy

Wash peel and rewash your onions, slice as thin as you can, cut with the grain (follow the lines on the onion).

Add the onions with a little oil to a wide bottomed pan and place onto the heat.

To caramelise the onions this is a long and slow process, you are trying to colour the onion without high heat this gives you the best flavour.

Whilst the onions are caramelising you can start to dice your carrot, once the onions have achieved good colour add the finely diced carrots.

Add the red wine and boil until the wine is half gone, sprinkle the flour in and then add the brown stock, thyme and reduce until it thickens.

Fillet of Scotch Beef PGI and Haggis Wellington

Make it Scotch

Serves 4

Preparation: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

4 x 170g Scotch Beef PGI fillet steaks

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

For the haggis filling:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

200g chestnut mushrooms, finely chopped

200g Haggis

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

2 packs of ready rolled butter puff pastry

All-purpose flour

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten and mixed with 1tbsp warm water

Method

Heat the oven to 210°C/190°C fan/ gas 6 1⁄2

Rub each Scotch Beef PGI fillet steak with olive oil, season well with salt and pepper

Heat a large frying pan until piping hot

Sear the seasoned steak on each side until browned on the outside

Remove the steak from the heat and set aside

Using the same pan, warm a tablespoon of olive oil and add the shallots and mushrooms

Cook the mixture over medium heat

After approximately 2 - 3 minutes, turn the heat down and cook on low, stirring occasionally until the mixture looks dry. This will take about 8 minutes

Crumble the haggis into the mushroom mix and season well to taste

Remove from the heat and allow the mix to cool

To assemble, roll out the puff pastry on a floured surface

Cut out four circles that are 2½ cm larger than the fillets, and an additional four more circles that are 3½cm larger

Sit the smaller circles on a baking sheet

On the small circles spread a thin layer of mushroom & haggis mixture, keeping a 1cm border all around

Lay fillet steak on top of the mixture and put a spoonful of the mushroom mixture on top of the steak

Take the larger circle and carefully place over the top and seal the edges by nipping and twisting the two pieces of pastry together.

Repeat until all four steaks have been prepared in the same way

Brush the egg wash across the puff pastry

Place into the oven to roast for 30 minutes for a medium finish. If the crust begins to get too dark, loosely cover with foil

Allow to rest for 10 minutes

Serve with buttery mash, smashed turnips, and kale

Cranachan Soufflé with Raspberry Sorbet

contributed

Serves: 2

Time to cook: 20 mins

Ingredients

2 x egg yolks (reserve the whites for making the soufflé)

450ml milk

125g caster sugar

5g corn flour

55g plain flour

75g Talisker whisky

10g honey

Soft butter

Porcelain ramekins

Pastry brush

500g raspberries

1 lemon

280g sugar

100g water

Method

For the Soufflé base

Place all the ingredients into a bowl and mix together with a whisk, place the contents into a saucepan and cook out over a low heat whisking until the mixture boils.

Transfer to a suitable container.

For the Raspberry Sorbet

Bring water and sugar to the boil, place raspberries into a food processor, add lemon juice and sugar syrup and blend – pass through a fine sieve to remove pips.

Transfer to an ice cream maker.

For the Soufflé

Butter the ramekins using the soft butter, brush the butter in an upward motion covering the ramekin completely, and then add caster sugar so it coats the ramekins.

To make the Soufflé

Place the egg whites into a bowl, whisk the whites whilst slowly adding the caster sugar until it forms firm peaks.

Fold the whites into the Cranachan base mixture gently so as not to remove the air from the egg whites.

Spoon into the ramekins and smooth over with a palate knife. Gently with your thumb go around the inside of the ramekin to a 1cm depth. Sprinkle with oats.

Cook in a pre-heated oven at 190o C for 6 minutes or until risen.

To Serve