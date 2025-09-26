16th century Scottish dining experience in 'hidden' historic location to go up for auction

A new dining event steeped in history is going up for auction to raise money for charity.

Just weeks after welcoming its first ‘prisoner’ in centuries, the hidden Bastion beneath Thistles, Stirling, is set to host another historic moment with its first ever dining experience.

Local runner Chris Watson became the first to spend the night inside when he staged a spooky sleepover to raise funds for his Tokyo Marathon 2026 campaign.

Now, the Bastion will transform once again, this time into a dining hall like no other. On Friday 31 October , a group of up to eight guests will secure their place at the exclusive table, following a public auction to raise funds for Save the Children.

Guests will enjoy a four-course menu created by chef Sara MacMillan. For this special occasion, Sara has crafted a menu inspired by the French influence brought to Scotland in the 1500s.

Each course will be paired with wines carefully selected by Alan Irvine of The Scottish Gantry, who will guide guests through the flavours and share insights into the varieties that would have been available to Stirling during the period.

Later in the evening, Alan will also host a special tasting of local whisky and gin, ensuring spirits of every kind are very much on the menu.

Alongside the food and drink, guests will be immersed in the Bastion’s atmosphere. Actor David Kinnaird (Jock Rankin – The Happy Hangman) will entertain guests with chilling tales from the Bastion’s dark past, while archaeologist Dr Murray Cook will reveal hidden secrets of the site and its place in Stirling’s history.

Gary Turnbull, centre director at Thistles, said: “The Bastion is one of Stirling’s most fascinating hidden gems, and we’re always excited to shine a light on its incredible history.

“Chris’s overnight stay captured imaginations across the city, but this new dining experience offers something that’s truly irresistible. To enjoy fine food, wine and storytelling in a fortress that has stood for centuries is an opportunity that has never been offered before.”

Those wishing to secure the exclusive table must submit a bid by emailing [email protected] with their name, contact details, dietary requirements, bid amount for the full table.

The deadline for bids is Sunday 19 October, with donations to be completed by Friday 24 October. The event itself will take place on Friday 31 October from 6.30pm until late.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Save the Children, supporting children in crisis across the world.