15 brilliant pictures of life in Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

Edinburgh isn’t short of a pub or two, but while many have changed hands, names or just shut down, some are still going strong.
Here we take a look back at some of Edinburgh pubs and bars - including a few award-winners - in the 1990s
1 / 4
Take a look at back at life inside some Edinburgh pubs in the 90s.
Edinburgh isn’t short of a pub or two, but while many have changed hands, names or just shut down, some are still going strong.
Here we take a look back at some of Edinburgh pubs and bars - including a few award-winners - in the 1990s