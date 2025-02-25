15 brilliant pictures of life in Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 17:26 BST

Take a look at back at life inside some Edinburgh pubs in the 90s.

Edinburgh isn’t short of a pub or two, but while many have changed hands, names or just shut down, some are still going strong.

Here we take a look back at some of Edinburgh pubs and bars - including a few award-winners - in the 1990s

Halfway House Pub manager David Richer celebrates being included in the Good Beer Guide for the sixth year in a row in 1998

1. Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

Halfway House Pub manager David Richer celebrates being included in the Good Beer Guide for the sixth year in a row in 1998 | TSPL

Photo Sales
Three revellers see in the New Year in 1999.

2. Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

Three revellers see in the New Year in 1999. | TSPL

Photo Sales
Jekyll & Hyde pub, which is now closed down, was a popular place in the 1990s

3. Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

Jekyll & Hyde pub, which is now closed down, was a popular place in the 1990s | TSPL

Photo Sales
An old man smoking his pipe in the traditional pub Ryrie's at Haymarket in Edinburgh, March 1993

4. Edinburgh pubs in the 90s

An old man smoking his pipe in the traditional pub Ryrie's at Haymarket in Edinburgh, March 1993 | TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsEdinburghBars
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice