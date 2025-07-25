12 Scottish restaurants and bars loved by celebrities - including Matt Damon and Zendaya

There are also popular haunts for comedians and TV stars all over Scotland. Here we take a look at some of the most popular - and talked about - hospitality venues that have been visited by celebrities.
1. Westside Tavern, Glasgow
Kevin Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, Gerard Butler, Sanjeev Kohli and Greg Hemphill have all been spotted in the cool dive bar located in the west end of Glasgow. | West Side Tavern
2. Miele’s Gelateria Inverness
Hollywood A-lister Zendaya made a stop at an Inverness ice cream parlour during filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. | Miele’s Gelateria
3. Seafield Arms, Cullen
Matt Damon visited this hotel in Moray during filming for The Odyssey and said it was the “best dining experience”. | Seafield Arms
4. Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin
Cast from The Odyssey visited this Elgin bar and restaurant as has Sir Bob Geldof along with the rest of The Boomtown Rats. | Drouthy Cobbler