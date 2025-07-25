12 Scottish restaurants and bars loved by celebrities - including Matt Damon and Zendaya

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 25th Jul 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 12:09 BST

From Highland pubs to city ice cream parlours, here are some Scottish food and drink venues that have been visited by celebrities.

With a number of Hollywood films being shot in Scotland over recent years, we’ve seen a range of a-list stars visit pubs, restaurants and bars across the country.

There are also popular haunts for comedians and TV stars all over Scotland. Here we take a look at some of the most popular - and talked about - hospitality venues that have been visited by celebrities.

Kevin Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, Gerard Butler, Sanjeev Kohli and Greg Hemphill have all been spotted in the cool dive bar located in the west end of Glasgow.

1. Westside Tavern, Glasgow

Kevin Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, Gerard Butler, Sanjeev Kohli and Greg Hemphill have all been spotted in the cool dive bar located in the west end of Glasgow.

Hollywood A-lister Zendaya made a stop at an Inverness ice cream parlour during filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

2. Miele’s Gelateria Inverness

Hollywood A-lister Zendaya made a stop at an Inverness ice cream parlour during filming for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Matt Damon visited this hotel in Moray during filming for The Odyssey and said it was the “best dining experience”.

3. Seafield Arms, Cullen

Matt Damon visited this hotel in Moray during filming for The Odyssey and said it was the "best dining experience".

Cast from The Odyssey visited this Elgin bar and restaurant as has Sir Bob Geldof along with the rest of The Boomtown Rats.

4. Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin

Cast from The Odyssey visited this Elgin bar and restaurant as has Sir Bob Geldof along with the rest of The Boomtown Rats.

