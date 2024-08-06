11 delicious award-winning Scottish products from East Neuk trout to Lussa Gin
At the Great Taste Awards 2024, they judged an incredible 13,672 products from 115 companies worldwide and only 1.9 per cent of those got the highest accolade of a three star rating.
These included 11 Scottish products, see below, with three of these creations - Blackthorn Sea Salt Flakes, Lussa Gin and The Wee Comrie - having also been nominated for a Great Taste Golden Fork, aka the Oscars of the food world, with the grand prize announced on September 10.
1 Blackthorn Salt’s Blackthorn Sea Salt Flakes, from £4.90 , www.blackthornsalt.co.uk - this much celebrated Ayr business uses pure west coast sea water and nothing else to make their salt, which has the desired ‘crunch factor’.
2 Donald Russell’s 5 Bone Himalayan Salt Aged Heritage Breed Rib Roast, £175 - for the ultimate dinner party, try this 35-day dry-aged Scotch rib roast aged in a Himalayan salt chamber, www.donaldrussell.com
3 East Neuk Kilnhouse Hot Smoked Trout, £46 for a whole side. The judges have described this fishy offering as ‘majestic’, www.enkilnhouse.com
4 Emma’s Fancy Wee Piece’s Sticky Toffee Pudding. This small business, which you’ll find on Facebook, makes a dark and date-y pud that was described as ‘simply delicious’.
5 Great Glen Distillery’s Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin, £38 - this gin, with notes of heather, Frankincense and red sorrel, won big, www.greatglendistillery.co.uk
6 Lussa Drinks Company’s Lussa Gin, £42, made on Jura in traditional stills, www.lussagin.com
7 Seabuckthorn Scotland’s Buck Russian, £32 for 1l. This is a concentrated frozen juice, with sea buckthorn, ginger and organic cane sugar, to be mixed with water, smoothies or boozies, www.seabuckthornscotland.co.uk
8 Shortbread House of Edinburgh Ltd’s Cheese Sables with Cumin, £3.95. They suggest you pair these with wine, whisky, or use in a picnic or as a canape base, www.shortbreadhouse.co.uk
9 Strathearn Cheese Company’s The Wee Comrie - this is a mellow cheese with a buttery taste. Yours from IJ Mellis for £7.50.
10 The Gin Bothy’s Gin Bothy Raspberry Infused Liqueur, £26. Apparently this is especially gorgeous when teamed with Prosecco or Champagne, www.ginbothy.co.uk
11 Ujamaa Spice’s Mitakawani Village Nutmeg, £6.50. This single origin and organic nutmeg is grown by their partner small-hold farmer in a small village, Mitakawani, Zanzibar, www.ujamaaspice.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.