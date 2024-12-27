Ever since the global pandemic dog ownership has soared in the UK, with around one-in-three households now containing at least one four-legged friend of the canine persuasion.

One of the toughest tasks facing the thousands of new dog owners this year has been chosing a name.

And everything from pop culture icons to culinary delights have influenced them, according to research by Lottomart using the latest data from the PDSA's PAW Report and records held by BorrowMyDoggy, Rover and The Kennel Club.

They found that names like Olivia Rodrigo (up 78%), Taylor Swift (up 56%), and Florence + The Machine (up 29%) were on the up. Meanwhile it was a Brat year for naming dogs, with Charli XCX up 316%).

Football fever is also alive and well in the world of dog names, with owners paying homage to their favourite stars. England squad sensations are leading the charge, with Jude Bellingham's forename (up 32%) and Bukayo Saka's surname (up an incredible 441%) topping the list.

British owners have also taken their love of food to a new level with names like Calzone, Chive, and Provolone capturing the whimsy of culinary delights - all seeing a rise of over 200%.

And it doesn't stop there. A year of widespread speculation concerning politics has resulted in Brits diving into the topical arena for inspiration.

Trending political names include Ed (up 216%), Angela (up 41%), David (up 35%), Boris (up 2%), Corbyn (up 191%), and Nigel (up 9%). However, it seems not all political figures are wagging tails - Rishi has seen a sharp decline at -59%, and Liz is down by -29%.

Interestingly, despite the spotlight on the new Prime Minister, "Keir" didn't make the cut at all this year.

It's not only Westminster either, though. Across the pond, US figures have made their mark in the UK, with names like Donald (up 49%) and Harris (up 6%) rising in popularity.

Here are the 10 most popular puppy names of the year.

1 . Luna The most popular name for new puppies for yet another year is Luna. It's a name of of Latin origin, meaning 'moon'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bella Second spot goes to Bella, which is a name that means 'beautiful'. It has its origins in Latin, Spanish and Italian language. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo was the name of the dog in Jim Carrey movie 'The Mask' and is popular with dog owners today. The third most popular puppy name in the UK is a Germanic name meaning 'soldier'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Teddy Fourth spot goes to Teddy, a name which has French origins and means 'wealthy protector'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales