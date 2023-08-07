All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Here are the 10 most Instagrammable cats on 2023.Here are the 10 most Instagrammable cats on 2023.
Here are the 10 most Instagrammable cats on 2023.

Top Cats 2023: The 10 most popular breeds of beautiful cat on Instagram to celebrate International Cat Day - including the stunning Bombay cat

Here are the most popular cat breeds on Instagram to celebrate International Cat Day.

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Did you know that August 8 will mark the official global celebration of cats? That's right, this Tuesday is International Cat Day across the globe - so get ready to spoil your feline friends!

Coming in many shapes, sizes and lovable breeds, cats have been worshipped for decades and have even moved onto the world of social media as hundreds of owners showcase their gorgeous kitties to the cat loving audience via Instagram.

But what are the most Instagrammable breeds of cat the world over?

Using new research commissioned by Mr Gamble, a Kiwi online comparison site, we have to answer via the majestic world of Cat Instagram!

By analysing different varieties of hashtags for each breed, researchers added them all up to produce the ultimate list of the most Instagrammable cat breeds. Does your cat breed make the list?

The Ragdoll cat breed has an astonishing 19,337,394 tags on Instagram.

1. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll cat breed has an astonishing 19,337,394 tags on Instagram. Photo: Frankie

Photo Sales
The Ragdoll cat breed has a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram.

2. Maine Coon

The Ragdoll cat breed has a massive 17,633,262 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The British Shorthair is one of the more commonly known cat breeds and has 15,094,891 tags on Instagram.

3. British Shorthair

The British Shorthair is one of the more commonly known cat breeds and has 15,094,891 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs and has a whopping 10,387,236 tags on Instagram.

4. Scottish Fold

The Scottish Fold can weigh up to 14lbs and has a whopping 10,387,236 tags on Instagram. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsInstagramDogsPetsAnimalsSocial mediaInstagrammable