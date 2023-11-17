All Sections
Picking a name for a baby is a huge decision.
Top Baby Girl Names 2023: Here are the 18 female names that have seen a surge in popularity this year

An analysis of hundreds of thousands of baby names has revealed the latest trends.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:43 GMT

The popularity of different baby names changes over time, with recent trends seeing traditional monikers dropping down the charts in favour of the more unusual.

It can take around 18 months to see how tastes are changing, as that's how long it tends to take for official birth registration lists.

But parenting website Bounty.com has assessed over 300,000 of their registered users' baby names to give an up-to-date snapshot of what names are on the up.

Here are the names you're going to be hearing in the playground a lot more in the coming years.

Ophelia is a Greek name meaning 'aid' and 'help'.

1. Ophelia

Pippa is a Greek name that means 'lover of horses'.

2. Pippa

Autumn is a Latin name meaning 'season of harvest'.

3. Autumn

Athena is a Greek name that means 'goddess of wisdom'.

4. Athena

