An analysis of hundreds of thousands of baby names has revealed the latest trends.

The popularity of different baby names changes over time, with recent trends seeing traditional monikers dropping down the charts in favour of the more unusual.

It can take around 18 months to see how tastes are changing, as that's how long it tends to take for official birth registration lists.

But parenting website Bounty.com has assessed over 300,000 of their registered users' baby names to give an up-to-date snapshot of what names are on the up.

Here are the names you're going to be hearing in the playground a lot more in the coming years.

1 . Ophelia Ophelia is a Greek name meaning 'aid' and 'help'. Photo Sales

2 . Pippa Pippa is a Greek name that means 'lover of horses'. Photo Sales

3 . Autumn Autumn is a Latin name meaning 'season of harvest'. Photo Sales

4 . Athena Athena is a Greek name that means 'goddess of wisdom'. Photo Sales