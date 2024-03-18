Booking a trip away with your pet? We have some tips.

There has been nearly a 30 per cent rise in people looking to holiday with their pets over the last four years - meaning dog-friendly accommodation is now massively in demand.

And the research by the experts at Together Travel shows that Scots in particular are unwilling to leave their four-legged friends behind, with a 54 per cent rise in interest over the same period.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, said he’s not surprised by the findings, explaining: “The worst part of a holiday is often leaving your pet behind, their eyes staring at you as you go off on an adventure without them.

“With Covid leading to a surge in pet adoptions, and the rise in home working, more and more people began to experience the pain of being without their favourite furry friends.

“Which is why it comes as no surprise that the number of people wanting to take their pets on holiday with them has seen a rise.

“When searching for a holiday home that accommodates pets, it’s essential to consider various factors to ensure a comfortable and safe stay for both you and your furry friend.”

“By carefully considering these factors, you can find a holiday home that not only accepts pets but also provides a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both you and your furry companion.”

Here are Zak's top tips for picking the perfect holiday destination for you and your pet.

Pet-Friendly Policies

Check the property's pet policy to understand any restrictions, such as size, breed, or number of pets allowed. Look for accommodations that openly welcome pets and provide specific details about their policies.

Amenities for Pets

Look for rentals that offer amenities specifically for pets, such as pet beds, bowls, toys, and possibly a secure outdoor space for them to play. Some accommodations go the extra mile by providing treats or welcome packages for pets.

Secure Outdoor Spaces

If you have a dog, make sure that the property has a secure outdoor space where your pet can roam safely. Fenced yards or designated pet areas are ideal to prevent any unintended escapades.

Proximity to Pet-Friendly Areas

Explore some of the destinations offered across the UK that feature expansive outdoor spaces, including the picturesque Yorkshire Dales in England, the breathtaking Llyn Peninsula in Wales, and the serene Loch Lomond in Scotland. When choosing a holiday home, consider its proximity to pet-friendly parks, beaches, or scenic walking trails. Opting for accommodation near such areas ensures your pet has easy access to places where they can exercise and play, enhancing the overall enjoyment of your holiday.

Cleanliness and Hygiene

Ensure that the property maintains high cleanliness standards, especially if it hosts pets regularly. Look for accommodations with pet-friendly cleaning protocols to minimise allergens and ensure a fresh environment.

Reviews from Pet Owners

Read reviews from previous guests who travelled with pets. Their experiences can provide valuable insights into how pet-friendly the accommodation truly is and if other guests had positive experiences.

Flexible Check-In/Check-Out

Look for accommodation with flexible check-in and check-out times. Travelling with pets might require additional time for feeding, walks, and settling in, so flexibility can be beneficial.

