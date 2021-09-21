The 'Ruff Guide' - Top 10 most dog-friendly road trips in Scotland

The top 10 most dog-friendly road trips in Scotland revealed.

And now a survey from tails.com has revealed the top 10 woof-worthy road trips across Scotland based on five factors.

The researchers took a seed list of popular Scottish road trips and determined the most dog-friendly based on: Dog-friendly accommodation, vets within 2km, dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly attractions, and walking trails. Each road trip was scored out of 50 based on the amenities at each stopping point along the route.

According to the research, Edinburgh to Kirkwall is Scotland’s most dog-friendly road trip, scoring 31.7 out of the possible 50. The route has four main stopping points including Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Kirkwall.

The top five routes.

The route had a total of 336 dog-friendly Airbnbs, 90 vets and 72 dog-friendly restaurants available at the main stopping points. The road trip also had eight dog-friendly activities listed and one of the highest number of walking trails with 220.

The Royal Deeside Tourist Route landed in second place on the ranking with a score of 25.9, followed by Heart 200 with a score of 23.4.

Top 10 most dog-friendly road trips in Scotland

1 Edinburgh to Kirkwall - 31.7/50

The top 10 dog-friendly road trips in detail.

2 Royal Deeside Tourist Route - 25.9

3 Heart 200 - 23.4

4 Inverness to Elgin - 21.3

5 North East 250 - 19.4

6 The Argyll Coastal Route & Loch Ness - 17.3

7 The North Coast 500 - 15.9

8 Road to the Isles - 15.3

9 South West Coastal 300 - 12.6