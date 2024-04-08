A few tips can minimise the negatives of sharing your bed with a four-legged friend.

A recent sleep survey from Time4Sleep revealed that around 15 per cent of people share a bed with their pet.

It's clear that a few dog dozes can provide a source of comfort for many owners, however, many people thing that dogs should stick to their own bed - with 39 per cent of owners not allowing their pet to sleep with them at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this in mind, Resident Sleep Expert at Time4Sleep Dr. Hana Patel, has shared her advice when it comes to sharing a bed with your pet.

Here’s what she had to say.

The benefits of sharing a bed with a dog

Sleeping with your pet can offer numerous benefits. For many, the companionship of a furry friend can provide a sense of security and comfort, reducing feelings of loneliness and anxiety. Pets, particularly dogs, may also offer warmth and relaxation, contributing to better sleep quality.

Research suggests that having a pet in the bedroom can even lead to a more restful night's sleep for some individuals, as the presence of a beloved animal can induce a feeling of calmness and contentment.

The drawbacks to sharing a bed with a dog

It is very likely that pets may disrupt sleep patterns with their movements, snoring, or demands for attention during the night, leading to fragmented sleep and daytime fatigue. Some individuals may be allergic to pet dander, fur, or saliva, which can exacerbate respiratory issues or skin conditions. If you’re someone who struggles with achieving good quality sleep, sleeping with your pet could make it difficult to get the sufficient rest you need.

Allowing pets to sleep in bed may blur boundaries and lead to behavioural problems such as aggression or separation anxiety, as the pet becomes overly dependent on constant proximity to their owner. There are also concerns about hygiene, as pets may bring dirt, parasites, or even pathogens into the bed, posing health risks to both pet and owner.

Tips for getting a good night’s sleep with your dog

Make sure your sleep space is big enough

Ensure your mattress is spacious enough to accommodate both you and your pet comfortably. This prevents disturbances caused by cramped sleeping arrangements and allows everyone to move freely without disrupting each other's sleep.

Wash sheets and bedding regularly

Maintain good hygiene by washing your sheets, pillowcases, and pet bedding regularly. This reduces the risk of spreading germs and allergens that can affect both you and your pet. Additionally, cleaning your pet's paws and fur before bedtime helps minimise the transfer of outdoor contaminants into the bedroom.

Stay up to date on vet visits

Regular veterinary check-ups and vaccinations are essential for keeping your pet healthy and disease-free. Follow your vet's recommendations for preventive care, including flea and tick treatments, to protect both you and your pet from potential health risks.

Do not let a pet lick or kiss your face

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid direct contact between your pet's saliva and your face, especially if you have open wounds or are prone to infections. While affectionate gestures from your pet are heart-warming, minimising face-to-pet contact reduces the risk of transmitting illnesses or bacteria.

Walk your pet before bed

Take your pet for a walk or engage in playtime before bedtime to promote relaxation and tire them out. This helps prevent excess energy and reduces the likelihood of your pet causing sleep disruptions during the night. Additionally, encourage your pet to relieve themselves before settling down for sleep to minimise the need for bathroom breaks during the night.

However, try not to do any vigorous exercise within an hour of bedtime as this raises your heart rate, body temperature and adrenaline, making it difficult to drift off.

Keep a consistent bedtime routine

Establishing a consistent sleep schedule benefits both you and your pet by regulating circadian rhythms and promoting restful sleep. Stick to regular bedtime routines, such as dimming lights, winding down with quiet activities, and creating a calm sleep environment.