We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households containing a four-legged friend.

That means that there are around three million pups living in the UK, with the army of dog owners growing every year.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside countless crossbreeds , so there’s no lack of choice.

According to the UK Kennel Club, the top five most popular breeds of dog in Britain last year were, in order, the Labrador Retriever, the Cocker Spaniel, the French Bulldog and the Miniature Dachshund.

But, according to new research by PetProov.com, the breeds most commonly searched for online are very different.

The Labrador barely made the top 20, which was topped by the Cane Corso, originally bred in Italy as a guard dog and not recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

With its broad head, muscular frame and protective instincts, it can be affectionate with family, but also strong-willed, energetic and challenging without experienced handling and early training - very much not a breed for inexperienced dog owners.

Here are the 10 most searched for breeds of dog.

1 . Cane Corso The Cane Corso isn't even recognised as a breed by the UK Kennel Club - due to its unclear lineage and lack of distinctive characteristics. Despite this it is the most searched for dog on the internet - with 192,000 searches a month. In contrast the UK's most popular dog, the Labrador Retriever, only makes 17th spot.

2 . Cockapoo Second spot goes to the Cockapoo, with 110,000 monthly page views. It's another breed not recognised by the UK Kennel Club, being one of the so-called 'designer dogs' created by crossing a Cocker Spaniel with a Poodle.

3 . Golden Retriever The most searched for dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club is the Golden Retriever with 101,000 monthly searches. There were 10,201 registered with the Kennel Club last year. They were originally bred by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate 'Guisachan' in the late nineteenth century.

4 . Cavapoo Another 'designer dog' takes fourth spot, with the Cavapoo attracting 95,000 monthly views. It's a cross between a Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.