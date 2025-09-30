The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels - around one-in-three homes now has at least one four-legged friend.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 16 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes.

1 . Pug For people with mobility issues, Pugs make the perfect pet. These little characters would rather nap on the couch that go for a run and spend most of their time indoors. They tend to be quite quiet and require very little pampering or bathing. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Maltese One of the smallest dog breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales