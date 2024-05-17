It can be a challenging time when your puppy goes through teething.

It’s important to pay extra attention to your pup at this crucial stage of development.

More of us have dogs than ever before - with around a third of UK households including a four-legged friend.

New puppy owners face a steep learning curve as the navigate their pet’s early life and the many demands put upon them.

One particularly tricky phase is when a dog goes through teething.

To help out Peter Wright, star of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet and vet for natural dog food brand Harringtons , has offered some invaluable advice.

Here’s what he had to say.

What is puppy teething?

Puppy teething is a natural process in which a young dog's milk teeth start to fall out to make way for their permanent adult teeth. This process typically begins when a puppy is around three to four months old and can continue until they are about six months old. During this time, puppies experience discomfort and soreness in their gums, causing them to chew on various objects to reduce the pain.

What are the symptoms of puppy teething?

The main symptom pet parents need to look out for is a notable increase in chewing – particularly items your dog wouldn’t normally go for – as puppies seek relief from the discomfort of emerging adult teeth. The effects of this often lead to drooling, swollen or reddened gums, occasional irritability or restlessness, and a temporary decrease in appetite, as chewing and eating can exacerbate gum issues. These symptoms are typically part of the natural teething process and can be managed with appropriate chew toys and care.

How to manage puppy teething

Treating puppy teething primarily involves providing comfort and relief as your dog goes through this natural phase. To ease their discomfort, offer a variety of safe and durable chew toys that satisfy their urge to chew and help soothe their sore gums.

Regular vet check-ups during this period can help monitor their dental development. The vet may recommend pain relief medications or other treatments in cases of severe pain or complications, although this is rarely required. Proper care while your puppy is teething ensures a smoother transition to adulthood and establishes habits contributing to great oral hygiene.

Pet parents should supervise their dog walks to prevent them from sniffing or chewing on inappropriate objects like toxic plants, human food scraps and debris, including cigarette butts, chewing gum and some sweet wrappers, which contain xylitol, a highly poisonous substance that can be life-threatening to puppies. This also prevents your table legs, clothes and furniture from being chewed to pieces! Use positive reinforcement training to teach commands like "leave" and "drop it" .

How can diet impact puppy teething?

Diet plays a significant role in how puppy teething progresses and how comfortable the experience is for the young dog. A well-balanced and appropriate diet for puppies provides essential nutrients like calcium and phosphorus (chicory and omega oils are great for these), which are necessary for developing strong teeth and bones. Ensuring your puppy's diet supports their oral health can ease some pain. Opt for a wet food diet if your dog likes it, as the softer food is gentler on their sensitive gums and may encourage them to continue eating despite some appetite loss.

