My Dog Has Been Stung By A Wasp: Symptoms, stinger removal and when to see a vet

If you’ve noticed a lot of wasps around at the moment, you’re not alone.

Scotland is baking in the latest heatwave of the summer, and wasps like the heat as much as humans.

Whilst most people think about protecting themselves from the stinging insects, many don't realise that dogs are equally at risk, and often more vulnerable.

Dogs are naturally curious about flying insects and lack the instinct to avoid wasps, making them frequent victims of stings during the same peak season that's driving these search trends.

Compared to humans, dogs are more likely to get multiple stings due to their curiosity and tendency to snap at or chase wasps.

What’s even more unfortunate is that they cannot communicate pain immediately.

Knowing and understanding when a wasp sting requires emergency intervention could be life-saving for your pet.

To help out Dr Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, has shared some crucial advice.

She explained: "The surge in wasp sting searches shows the public is right to be concerned about wasp encounters — and that concern should extend to our four-legged family members too. Most single stings can be managed at home with proper first aid, but knowing when to seek emergency care is crucial. When in doubt, contact your vet—especially with facial stings, multiple stings, or any signs of systemic reaction. Early intervention can prevent serious complications."

Here’s what you need to know, starting with five critical wasp sting scenarios every dog owner should recognise

Single sting with localised swelling

A single wasp sting typically causes immediate pain, localised swelling, and redness around the sting site. Most dogs will yelp, then lick or paw at the area. This usually resolves within 24-48 hours with basic first aid, which involves removing any visible stinger with tweezers and applying a cold compress for 10-15 minutes.

Multiple stings or widespread reaction

Dogs who disturb wasp nests or chase several wasps can receive multiple stings. Look for swelling beyond the immediate sting sites, excessive drooling, or signs of systemic distress. Multiple stings increase the risk of toxic reactions, especially in smaller dogs where the venom-to-body-weight ratio is higher.

Facial or throat stings requiring immediate attention

Stings around the muzzle, mouth, or throat area are veterinary emergencies. Swelling in these regions can rapidly compromise breathing. Signs include excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, or laboured breathing. Seek immediate veterinary care.

Allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Whilst rare, some dogs can develop severe allergic reactions to wasp venom. Warning signs include sudden collapse, vomiting, diarrhoea, pale gums, or difficulty breathing occurring within minutes of the sting. Anaphylaxis is life-threatening and requires emergency treatment with antihistamines and corticosteroids.

Stings on paw pads or between toes

Paw stings are common when dogs step on wasps in grass or investigate fallen fruit. These cause significant pain and limping. Dog owners can check between toes for embedded stingers and monitor for signs of infection over the following days, particularly increased heat, discharge, or persistent lameness.

When do wasp stings become veterinary emergencies?

Breathing difficulties or facial swelling

Any restriction to breathing, excessive facial swelling, or swelling around the eyes that affects vision requires immediate veterinary attention. These symptoms can progress rapidly and become life-threatening.

Signs of systemic illness

Vomiting, diarrhoea, collapse, or extreme lethargy following a wasp sting indicates a serious reaction. Dogs may also develop pale or blue-tinged gums, indicating poor circulation.

Multiple stings or unknown sting count

If you suspect your dog has been stung multiple times, or you're unsure how many stings they've received, a veterinary assessment is recommended. The cumulative effect of multiple stings can cause toxic reactions.

Immediate first aid for wasp stings

Safe stinger removal: Use tweezers to grasp the stinger close to the skin and pull straight out. Avoid squeezing the venom sac, which can inject more venom.

Cold therapy: Apply a cold compress wrapped in a towel for 10-15 minutes to reduce swelling and numb pain. Never apply ice directly to the skin.

Monitor closely: Watch for signs of allergic reaction or worsening symptoms for at least 2-4 hours post-sting.

Prevent licking: Consider using an Elizabethan collar if your dog excessively licks the sting site, which can cause secondary infection.

