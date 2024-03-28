What are the world's naughtiest cat breeds? Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProWhat are the world's naughtiest cat breeds? Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Most Playful Cats 2024: Here are 10 breeds of gorgeous cat who love to play games with their owners - including the cute Balinese

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 15:35 GMT

Introducing a cat to your home for the first time is a job you simply must get right. Personalities, medical needs and all in between are paramount to your cats happiness.

These lovable creatures enjoy a cuddle, a play and some love from their owners just as much as dogs and other pets - however, these 10 cat breeds in particular love a little bit of playful mischief.

So if you're looking for funny - if a little naughty - cat breed to introduce to your home, these 10 curious kitties will suit your needs, according to PureWow.

With its gorgeous thick coat, the Balinese cat breed is lovable but extremely curious!

1. Balinese

The super intelligent Bengal cat loves to explore!

Loving, devoted and adorable, this breed is also assertive and a little bit cheeky.

3. Colourpoint Shorthair

The unique Cornish Rex is one of the world's most addictive breeds but is also very playful!

4. Cornish Rex

