Kennel cough symptoms, treatment and how to avoid: Vet shares everthing you need to know about the dog illness

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 29th Oct 2025, 12:40 GMT
Dog got a cough? Here's what you need to know.placeholder image
Dog got a cough? Here's what you need to know. | Canva/Getty Images
The illness will become more common amongst our four-legged friends in the coming months.

With winter on the way it’s time for the annual colds and flus to go around - but it’s not only humans who can be hit by nasty respiratory bugs.

Our dogs are also susceptible, with Kennel Cough often a problem in the cold, dark months.

Dr Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, explained: “We typically see a spike in kennel cough during autumn and winter when dogs spend more time in close contact: at boarding facilities, training classes, or indoors. The rise in searches mirrors what we’re seeing in practice: more dogs presenting with that distinctive honking cough that alarms owners.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the illness.

What is kennel cough?

Formally known as infectious tracheobronchitis, kennel cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by a combination of viruses and bacteria, most commonly Bordetella bronchiseptica. It spreads easily through cough droplets, direct contact, or contaminated surfaces like shared bowls or toys.

Most dogs recover naturally within two to three weeks, but recognising symptoms early helps prevent complications.

Symptoms to monitor at home

Many owners worry their dog is choking when they first hear the cough. The main symptom is a persistent, forceful cough that may be followed by retching or gagging.

Other symptoms can include:

  • Sneezing
  • A runny nose
  • Mild lethargy
  • Reduced appetite

Most dogs remain bright and active despite the cough, so mild cases can often be managed at home with rest and monitoring.

When should you go to the vet?

Seek veterinary assessment if your dog shows:

  • Difficulty breathing or increased breathing effort
  • Lethargy or loss of appetite lasting more than 24 hours
  • Green or yellow nasal discharge
  • Coughing that persists beyond three weeks
  • Fever (signs include warm ears, shivering, or a hot, dry nose
  • Any symptoms in puppies under six months or senior dogs
Can there be complications from kennel cough?

Puppies, elderly dogs, and flat-faced breeds are more prone to complications such as pneumonia.

What should I do?

For mild cases, rest, hydration, and switching from a collar to a harness can help. Never give human cough medicine, as some ingredients are toxic to pets.

How can I prevent kennel cough?

Vaccination remains the best protection, providing around 12 months of immunity against the most common causes. It’s particularly recommended for dogs that regularly socialise with others.

