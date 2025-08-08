Some dogs find it difficult being alone.placeholder image
Some dogs find it difficult being alone. | Canva/Getty Images

Dogs With Separation Anxiety 2025: Here are the 17 breeds of adorable dog most likely to become stressed when left alone - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:21 BST

Some dogs just want to be with you all the time.

Separation anxiety can be a real problem when it comes to pet dogs - causing barking, destructive behaviour or even aggression.

Certain breeds are known to be more likely to develop the condition than others, so it’s important to do your research before considering the 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Before becoming one of the one-in-three UK households with at least one four-legged friend, you should ask yourself whether you have a lifestyle that means you’ll be needing to regularly leave your pup alone in the house for a few hours.

If the answer is ‘yes’, think carefully before getting one of these dogs - the 17 breeds most likely to develop separation anxiety.

The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them.

1. Labrador Retriever

The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly.

2. Border Collie

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed.

3. Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious. Interestingly, they don't come from Down Under - but rather the USA.

4. Australian Shepherd

Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious. Interestingly, they don't come from Down Under - but rather the USA. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DogsAnxietyDog ownersDog loversPuppies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice