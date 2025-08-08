Separation anxiety can be a real problem when it comes to pet dogs - causing barking, destructive behaviour or even aggression.

Certain breeds are known to be more likely to develop the condition than others, so it’s important to do your research before considering the 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Before becoming one of the one-in-three UK households with at least one four-legged friend, you should ask yourself whether you have a lifestyle that means you’ll be needing to regularly leave your pup alone in the house for a few hours.

If the answer is ‘yes’, think carefully before getting one of these dogs - the 17 breeds most likely to develop separation anxiety.

1 . Labrador Retriever The most popular dog in the UK is also prone to loneliness - if your Lab is suddenly barking and chewing then you may need to spend more time with them. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Border Collie The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Bichon Frise The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed. | Canva/Getty Images