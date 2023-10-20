Dogs and Storms: Here's how to tell if your adorable pet is stressed by storms and how to keep them calm
The second storm of the year is upon us - with Storm Babet causing disruption across Scotland, including having an impact on our four-legged friends.
When it comes to extreme weather, it’s important to understand how storms impact our pets, and how we can help to keep them safe and happy whatever the weather.
Luckily the experts at Animal Friends Pet Insurance have outlined some signs your pets may display in the run-up to a storm, as well as advice on how to keep your pet calm when the claps and crashes really begin.
Here's what they had to say.
Signs to look for in your dog:
Panting excessively, drooling or yawning
Shaking
Putting their tail between their legs
Signs to look for in your cat:
Hiding in enclosed spaces, such as under the bed
Frantic facial grooming
Erratic behaviour, like pacing or clawing furniture
These changes in behaviour are often triggered by distress and anxiety as our pet’s natural survival instincts of “fight or flight” kick in. If a storm is brewing and your pet is behaving in an unusual way, there are some key steps you can take to help.
How to keep your pet calm and safe
Keep them indoors
Always try to keep your pet indoors during storms or bring them in as quickly as you can. Avoid dog walks or letting your cat out of the house when a storm’s due, especially pets that get scared of the noise. Being outdoors when the weather is on the turn could increase the risk of some pets trying to flee in an attempt to find safety and hide from the upcoming storm. Even those pets who aren’t as worried by the noise could still be faced with the potentially dangerous repercussions of the weather such as falling tree branches or flash flooding.
Block out the elements
Having the TV or radio on in the background can help distract your pet from the noises outside, whilst closing the curtains should also help to reduce the visual effect of any lightning.
Create a safe space
Try to provide a safe area to which your furry friend can retreat when it’s too noisy outside. A comfy, enclosed bed or a crate draped with a blanket can help your pet feel safe and secure.
Try a pressure wrap
Like swaddling a baby, a thunder wrap, vest, jacket, or shirt applies a gentle, constant pressure to your pet’s torso, helping to release calming hormones and endorphins. This light touch can help calm pets in stressful situations such as storms but can work equally well during fireworks or a trip to the vet. If your pet doesn’t like Velcro (usually found on thunder wraps) then try sitting with them under a weighted blanket or just cuddling with them on the sofa.
Consult your vet if your pet gets extremely agitated or anxious during storms as they may be able to recommend medication or a natural remedy for both dogs and cats during anxious times.
