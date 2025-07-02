Dogs are great - but you can't trust them to deliver letters. | Canva/Getty Images

Dogs and postal workers don’t always mix well.

Postal workers play a vital role in our communities, delivering letters and parcels to millions every day.

Yet, more of them are facing risks from dog attacks on their rounds - incidents that disrupt essential services and can cause serious injuries and lasting emotional impact.

Figures from the Royal Mail show that dog attacks on postal workers are up 2 per cent on last year, with 2,197 incidents recorded - that’s an average of 42 per week - leading to 74 major injuries.

While most dog owners act responsibly, many aren’t aware of the simple habits that could make a big difference in keeping postal workers safe.

Chris explained: “Under the Dangerous Dog Act, owners can be prosecuted if their dogs harm postal workers, including bites through letterboxes. It is every dog owner’s responsibility to prevent their pets from causing harm.

“Some owners mistakenly believe that signs warning delivery workers to keep out remove their responsibility, but this is not true. Delivery staff have a legal right to access properties safely to carry out their duties.”

Here’s how dog owners can help.

Install a retractable front door gate

Installing a retractable front door safety gate is a simple yet highly effective way to protect both delivery workers and your dog. About a third of all dog attacks on postal workers happen at the front door, making this an area that requires extra attention.

Front door retractable gates are designed to be versatile and easy to use, attaching to any type of front door. They allow you to accept parcels, carry shopping, or enter your home without worrying about dashes, escapes, or unexpected encounters at the door.

This creates a secure barrier while still allowing your dog to see and hear what’s happening, which reduces stress and creates a sense of control for the dog, minimising the risk of aggressive behaviour.”

Secure your dog before opening the door

Simple measures such as securing your dog in another room or the back garden before opening the door can make a big difference. About a third of all attacks happen at the front door, so take precautions before answering.

Have an external mailbox

Installing a secure mailbox prevents dogs from biting through letter slots. For properties with both front and back gardens, make sure these areas are securely separated to stop dogs from encountering delivery staff.

Check your fences

Check your fences regularly to make sure dogs can’t jump over or dig under them. Even if the delivery is not for your home, dogs may view nearby postal workers as a threat.

Take extra care during warmer months

Warmer weather means open doors and gardens where dogs roam freely, increasing the risk. Always check that your dog is secure before a postal worker arrives.

Encouraging non-territorial behaviour