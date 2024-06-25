Hot weather can impact on your dog's feeding routine. | Canva/Getty Images

We sometimes feel less peckish in hot weather - and it can be a similar story for our four-legged friends.

As the summer months approach, many dog owners may start to wonder if they need to make any seasonal adjustments to their furry companions’ diets.

Like humans, dogs can be affected by the warmer weather, influencing their appetite, hydration needs, and overall health. Ensuring your dog remains healthy and comfortable during the warmer months is imperative.

That’s why Sean McCormack, Head Vet, and Carolyn Menteith, Behaviourist and Dog Trainer, at Tails.com, have teamed up to offer insight into whether your dog’s diet may need switching up this summer, and the signs to look out for that a change should be implemented.

Carolyn explained: “Just like us, if a dog isn’t enjoying their current diet, the most obvious symptom is that they won’t eat it! Or maybe they just don’t show the usual enjoyment or glee when you put down their bowl. You might even find that they are begging more for ‘human food’ than usual - as they are craving something far tastier than what you are giving them. A common thing to look out for in the summer is dogs who don’t finish their food - especially if only being given one meal a day. That’s often because just like us, a big heavy meal when we are already feeling hot and a bit uncomfortable, just isn’t appealing.

They still have the same nutritional needs though, so little and often in the summer is often the best feeding mantra - for both our dogs and us!”

How can you tell that your dog is feeling uncomfortable during summer?

While we are happy to throw away our winter woollies in favour of shorts and T-shirts, it’s easy to forget that our dog is still wearing a fur coat! If dogs are feeling uncomfortable or a bit over-heated, you are likely to see symptoms including:

A reluctance to exercise

A lack of interest in interactions

Excessive panting

Seeking shade and cool places to lie

Possible grumpiness

It’s important to reconsider our dogs’ (and probably our own) daily routines in the summer. On hot or humid days, we should be exercising our dogs first thing in the morning before the sun gets too hot (so that probably means before work), and then in the evening as the temperatures start to cool down again (along with pavements and paths). The rest of the time we need to be providing shade, water, and the chance to relax and chill. If it’s really hot, don’t think you have to take your dog out. Stay in and do some training, scent games, or enrichment/interactive play instead. That way you’ll both keep your cool.

How can you change up your dog's diet during summer?

According to Sean McCormack, here are some ways you can adjust your dog’s diet if their behaviour begins to change this summer:

Increase Hydration Levels

It’s super important to ensure your dog is getting enough hydration throughout summer. As dogs cool themselves down through panting and to a much smaller extent sweating through their paw pads, keeping hydrated is essential for these cooling mechanisms to function effectively. This is to prevent your dog from overheating and developing heatstroke. Keeping hydrated also helps dogs with their overall health; it ensures joints are properly lubricated, aids digestion, and flushes out any toxins. It’s more common for dogs to get dehydrated in summer, and there are several ways you can ensure this doesn't happen:

Always ensure they have fresh water available

Give them shaded areas to retreat to in the garden

Stop for more regular breaks during longer periods of exercise/walks

On very hot days only walk them in the early morning or late evenings

Incorporate more moisture into their meals

Place multiple water bowls around your home

Adjust Meal Sizes

Many dogs experience a reduced appetite in hot weather. Offering smaller meals can make it easier for them to eat and digest their food without feeling overwhelmed or uncomfortable. As all dogs are individual, others may become more active in summer and require more frequent, or bigger portioned meals to sustain their energy levels. You need to pay attention to your dog's cues and assess whether they need more or less food throughout the summer months.

Feed Them In A Cooler Environment

Dogs, like humans, may feel less inclined to eat when it's hot. A cooler feeding area can make the eating experience more appealing for your dog and encourage them to maintain a regular eating schedule. They can also become overheated as they eat, so feeding them in a cooler environment can help to minimise the additional stress on their body, keeping their overall temperature lower. Feeding in a cooler environment will also create a more relaxed and stress-free feeding time for your dog. High temperatures can cause stress and discomfort, affecting your dog’s eating habits and digestion.

Switch Up Their Food

Switching to wet food or adding water/broth to dry food can increase your dog's water intake, helping them stay hydrated. Wet food or frozen treats can also help lower your dog's body temperature and provide relief from the heat. You can easily make frozen treats at home, using dog-safe ingredients like yogurt, fruits, and vegetables. Freeze them in ice cube trays for easy, refreshing snacks. If you do plan to incorporate different foods and ingredients into their diet, do so gradually over a period of time, to avoid upsetting their stomach. Mix the new ingredients in with the old food, and gradually increase the proportions as time goes on.

Change The Frequency and Timing of Feeding