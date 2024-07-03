Ice lollies are a great way to keep your pup cool in warm weather - but human versions aren't particularly good for them, often being very high in sugar. | Canva/Getty Images

Get the freezer stocked up with a few of these and you’ll have perfect doggy treasts for sweltering summer days.

With the summer weather heating up, it’s definitely the season for ice cream and lollies. But have you thought about including your four-legged friend in this summer indulgence?

While some dogs enjoy the odd bit of dairy, this is not a healthy foodstuff for our canine friends except in small quantities.

However, there are many ice lollies that are safe for your pup to consume, and making them yourself can be a fun way to help keep your pup cool in the summer heat — especially if they have a long fluffy coat.

Here, pet food brand Webbox have brought together some dog-friendly ice lolly ideas that are dairy-free and the perfect treat for your pup this summer.

Remember to always introduce new foods to your dog’s diet gradually to allow them to adjust, and to only use these lollies as occasional treats alongside their usual healthy diet.

Fruit lollies

Humans aren’t the only ones to enjoy frozen fruit treats in the summer — our canine friends like them too! You can make fruit lollies simply by blending some fruit into a smoothie consistency, pouring it into ice lolly moulds, and leaving it in the freezer until it becomes ice. Some fruits that are safe for dogs include apples, bananas, and blueberries, but never let your dog eat grapes or raisins. Avoid using any extra sweeteners in the recipe, as fruit contains plenty of sugar already.

Meat broth

You probably think of ice lollies as only being sweet, but your dog will also love a savoury frozen treat. You can take meat broth made from your dog’s normal wet food, or from a low-salt stock that you use while cooking, and simply freeze into lollies. These will help keep your pooch cool during the summer heat without introducing more sugar into their diet, so they can be a great option if you are concerned about their health.

Vegetables

Another savoury option is to make a vegetable smoothie and freeze it. Your dog might have a few favourite vegetables that they enjoy, but good general options include celery, cucumber, green beans, peas, and potatoes. Remember to avoid any vegetables that can be toxic to dogs, such as onions, asparagus, avocado, and mushrooms. Using vegetables instead of fruit to make the lollies is another great way to keep the sugar intake of your pet low.

Treat lollies

As well as fruit and vegetables, you can include your pooch’s favourite treats in your ice lollies to make them even more exciting. Choose a base for your lollies, such as meat broth or a watery fruit like melon or cucumber, and then add a few of the treats when you pour the mixture into the moulds. They will freeze into the lolly and add an extra touch of flavour for your pup.

Peanut butter