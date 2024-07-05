Hay fever can impact dogs in a similar way to humans. | Contributed

It’s a doggy problem that many owners don’t spot - but it’s an issue that can cause your pet distress.

After a wet start to the summer, temperatures are hopefully going to be on the rise - but unfortunately, so is the pollen count.

If you suffer from hay fever, you’ve probably already noticed that pollen levels are very high right now, as we hit the peak of the growing season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But did you know that your dog can also suffer from seasonal allergies?

To help out, the experts at pet food (and treats) supplier Webbox have explained how hay fever affects dogs and shares their advice for treating the symptoms, so you can both enjoy the summer.

Here’s their advice.

Can dogs get hay fever?

Hayfever is an allergy to weed, tree, or grass pollen. Just like humans, some dogs can suffer from this allergy during the spring and summer months. However, it’s less common in dogs than in people, with an estimated 10 per cent of pooches suffering from seasonal allergies, compared to one in four adults in the UK.

Some breeds are thought to be more susceptible than others, including Dalmatians, Pit Bull Terriers, Bulldogs, Retrievers, Setters, Poodles, and Schnauzers. Seasonal allergies may affect dogs from an early age, or they may appear suddenly later in life.

What are the symptoms of hay fever in dogs?

In humans, hay fever usually manifests as sneezing, a runny nose, and red, itchy eyes. But for dogs, the symptoms can be quite different.

Signs of hay fever in dogs may include:

Excessive itching, scratching, and nibbling of the skin.

A rash that looks red and sore, or flaky and dry. It can appear anywhere on the body but is especially common on the face, paws, groin, and underarms.

Moulting or bald spots in affected areas.

Sneezing.

Itchy, irritated eyes which may be red or runny.

Your dog might show all of these symptoms, or just one or two. Skin irritation is the most common symptom of hay fever in dogs, rather than sneezing or itchy eyes.

It’s important to remember that a skin rash can have many causes, and since dogs can’t tell us how they feel, diagnosing hay fever can be tricky. Hay fever symptoms can also be confused with other conditions, like dry eye, eczema or psoriasis, or a dust mite or flea allergy. The best way to diagnose canine hay fever is to visit your vet.

You can help your vet diagnose seasonal allergies by keeping a record of your pet’s symptoms, including when and where they appear. For example, are your pup’s symptoms worse at a certain time of day or after walks? Do they only appear during the summer months? Your vet will use this information to determine if hay fever is causing your pet’s symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to treat canine hay fever

While there’s no definitive cure for hay fever, there are ways to minimise the symptoms. After your vet has diagnosed hay fever, try the following tips to help your dog feel better.

Medicines

Your vet can advise you on the best type of medication for your pet. Targetted, topical treatments tend to be most effective at treating canine hay fever, so your vet may prescribe medicine like eye drops, nasal sprays, or topical creams. If your dog’s allergies are severe, they may require injections to get symptoms under control.

Whatever you do, don’t give your dog over-the-counter antihistamines or allergy relief medicines made for humans, unless your vet advises otherwise. While these drugs are safe for us, they may contain ingredients that are not suitable for dogs. If your vet thinks over-the-counter medication is the right solution, they will use the ‘cascade system’ to prescribe one for your pet and advise on the correct dosage.

Diet

Feeding your pet a healthy, balanced diet consisting of high-quality pet food will help keep their immune system strong. You could also consider supplementing their diet with a high-quality Omega-3 fatty acid supplement to support the health of their skin and coat.

Changing your walking routes

While it can be hard to avoid pollen completely during the peak summer months, there are steps you can take to minimise your pet’s exposure. Pollen levels tend to be lower in the early morning and later in the evening, so try changing the timing of your daily strolls. You can also change your route: avoid long grasses and overgrown fields and stick to urban areas. Pollen counts tend to be lowest on the coast, so if you live near the seaside, you can always hit the beach!

Grooming and keeping clean

It’s tough to avoid pollen entirely in the summer, but you can reduce its impact by giving your dog a quick wipe-down after walks to remove traces of pollen from their skin and fur. Grab a damp cloth or towel and gently wipe their coat, paying close attention to areas that are prone to hay fever rash, like the face, paws, and armpits. This is also a good time to check your pet’s ears for grass seeds.