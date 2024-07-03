Summer sales 2024: we scoured the Scottish high streets for the best bargains

Sienna Miller wearing a piece from her M&S collection

There are plenty of discounts to be scored

We’ve barely had a chance to wear those sandals we bought full price, and already the summer sales are hitting Scottish high streets.

They may seem earlier than usual, but that’s mostly an illusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

The end of June, beginning of July, is the traditional time for bargains to kick in.

John Lewis sale banner

It’s just that, as the poor weather has robbed us of the warmer season, it just feels very odd that there are already half-price barbecues and clothing racks that are full of half-price sarongs.

According to ONS figures, a warmer May resulted in a lift in UK retail sales, with clothing seeing the biggest jump throughout that month. We’re guessing that a particularly dreich June and July may have pushed things in a different direction. In Scotland, anyway.

Still, there are currently bargain bangers galore to cheer up the summertime sadness. See below.

NEXT

H&M's summer collection

Rumour has it that this brand’s summer sale should be starting on Saturday. If you’re one of their VIPs, who have opted into their marketing emails and created a Nextpay account, you may have already had a sneak preview. There’s usually up to 50 per cent off (and sometimes more) across the board, including on fashion, homeware, bedding and some of their brands, including Adidas, Barbour, Joules, Mango and Ted Baker.

The Japanese brand recently landed on Edinburgh’s Princes Street. It often has multibuy offers, and runs various discounts, plus you can get £10 off if you sign up to their mailing list. However, they’re also currently holding a summer sale, with discounts including the Marimekko print version of their viral banana bag, which is £9.90, rather than £14.90, and a menswear Extra Fine V Neck Merino Jumper for £24.90, was £34.90.

COS

This stylish shop, with branches in Edinburgh and Glasgow, always goes big in the summer sale. There’s usually up to 50 per cent off, but, if you can keep your powder dry, further reductions and new items are added as the sale goes on. There are some particularly great dresses in this year’s sale, including the Knitted Ruffled-Hem Midi Dress for £65 (was £110) and a Botanical Print Silk Dress for £90 (was £180).

JOHN LEWIS

The sale is on now, and runs until July 21 online or in store. There’s up to 50 per cent off selected fashion from the likes of Phase Eight, Jigsaw, Hugo Boss and Sweaty Betty, as well as deals across home, tech, nursery and beauty.

Rosie Hanley, director of marketing for John Lewis, says: “We know our customers are always on the hunt for a great deal, but without having to compromise on fantastic quality.”

If you want to find sunshine somewhere other than Scotland, this could be the right time to invest in a couple of big ticket items like their Samsonite Lite-Box 55cm 4-Spinner Wheel Aluminium Suitcase, reduced from £630 to £441. Or there’s 30 per cent off their Barista Touch Barista Quality Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine, which is £799.95 rather than £1049.95.

& OTHER STORIES

This womenswear shop has already entered the 60 per cent off stage of its sale, and there are racks of bargains to be had at its Edinburgh St James Quarter outpost, which is the shop’s only physical presence in Scotland. They’re always a good destination for discounted trainers, with current piece including the New Balance 550 C Sneakers for £49, rather than £120.

SPACE NK

The beauty retailer is currently operating a flash sale, with discounts of up to 60 per cent on products from Caudalie, Laura Mercier and Boy Smells. Get yourself a 150ml bottle of Acqua di Parma’s Blu Mediterraneo Fico di Amalfi Eau de Toilette for £128.25, instead of £171.

MARKS & SPENCER

Alongside the tail end of the summer sale, which started way back at the beginning of June, M&S are currently offering 25 per cent off women’s and kids footwear (discount doesn’t apply to sale items). If you’re in store, it’s also worth checking out the new M&S X Sienna Miller collection, which we think is pretty bargainous even without a discount, with prices ranging from £19.50 for a bikini top.

H&M

This Scandinavian brand currently has up to 60 per cent off, across the board, with discounts on men’s, women’s, kids and homeware. Let’s hope there’s still a sunshiney opportunity to wear one of their Linen Blend Maxi Skirts (currently £17.99, was £32). If not, their home range includes pieces like the Quirky Lemon Print Rug (£15, was £24.99) to jolly up a kid’s bedroom.

AMAZON