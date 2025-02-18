Dog Friendly Pancakes: These treats are perfect for your pooch on Shrove Tuesday

These pancakes are perfect for your dog on Shrove Tuesday. | Pexels

These are cheap, easy and healthy for beloved pups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With pancake day just around the corner, dog owners have been wondering if their pets can join in with the fun.

Luckily, there are pancake recipes that mean your pup can have a proper Shrove Tuesday treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help out the experts at YuMOVE have put together a perfect example. And the best part? It will cost you only 40p using household ingredients you usually already have lying around the kitchen.

Helen Webb, a spokesperson for the pet digestive supplement specialist, said: “Pancake day is a fun day for the whole family, everyone choosing different toppings and really indulging. But it can feel unfair to leave out your pet, so this dog-friendly recipe is a way to make them feel included, too.

“All the ingredients in this recipe are safe for dogs and are made from everyday staples in your kitchen cupboards.

“However, we don’t recommend you go overboard. Just give them the one as a treat, or half if you have a small dog. Although these ingredients are safe for dogs, too many pancakes could cause them to have an upset stomach or disrupt their diet.”

Ingredients

50g plain flour (If your dog is allergic to gluten or wheat, switch the flour to a dog safe gluten-free variety. That way, they don’t have to miss out on the fun)

100ml water

1 egg

A small amount of olive oil

Equipment

Mixing bowl and spoon

Frying pan

Ladle

Method

Mix the flour, egg and water in a bowl Add a small amount of olive oil to your pan and bring to a medium heat Use the ladle to scoop a portion of the batter into the pan Cook for 30 to 40 seconds – when the edges start to colour, now’s the time to flip! Repeat on the other side Add your toppings!

What are some good pancake toppings for dogs?

Here are some healthy options: