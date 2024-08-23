If your dog seems to be suffering from eye trouble it's maybe time for a trip to the vet. | Canva/Getty Images

Worried about your dog’s eyes? We have some expert advice to help out.

International Blind Dog Day takes place every year on August 23 - a day to eaise awareness of eye problems our beloved four-legged friends could suffer from.

To mark the occasion, the experts at VetHelpDirect.com have shared a few common dog eye conditions, including 10 signs that your dog might have an issue with its vision.

There are many causes of visual issues in dogs. The most common causes of vision issues in dogs are injury to the eye and cataracts.

A corneal ulcer, or scratch to the front of the eye, is painful and prone to infection. If not treated rapidly and effectively, it can lead to corneal scarring and in some cases blindness.

In some dogs, particularly at-risk breeds like Boxers, “indolent ulcers” can develop that do not heal normally, but even these are usually responsive to surgery, and should not be ignored.

Cataracts is common in older dogs, but especially in diabetics. There are also inherited causes of blindness such as progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), but most reputable breeders now screen dogs before breeding to minimise the risks.

If you suspect your dog has a problem with their eyes or vision, it’s important to see your vet who can perform an examination.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the signs that your dog has trouble with its vision?

10 signs of poor vision might include:

Clumsiness Hesitation before entering unfamiliar areas (including dark spaces) Difficulty finding familiar objects like food and water bowls Increased sleeping Enlarged eyeball(s) Change of eye colour, cloudiness of the eye, or increased visible veins Startled or aggressive behaviour, even around familiar people Rubbing their eyes or head Watery or inflamed eye Discharging or crusty eyes

What is dry eye?

Also known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, dry eye is another common cause of eye issues. Dry eye is a painful condition which occurs when dogs stop producing tears or produce less tears than normal in one or both eyes. Dry eye can affect any breed of dog, but certain breeds are more commonly affected: Shih Tzu; West Highland White Terrier; Pug; Cavalier King Charles Spaniel; Bulldog.

Possible symptoms of dry eye include:

Sticky eyes Thick yellow/green discharge associated with the eyes Red eyes Cloudy eyes Frequent eye ulcers or eye infections Pawing/rubbing at the eyes

What is Hyphaeme?

Hyphaema (a term used to describe the collection of blood in the eye) can cause blindness as a symptom, as well as squinting, rubbing or pawing at the eye, and a depressed demeanour. Causes can include trauma to the area, blood clotting issues, or can be a sign of other health issues, such as high blood pressure, disease, disorders, or cancer. Treatment for this condition very much depends on what the underlying cause is. In mild disease processes that are treated promptly, the signs of hyphaema may be reversible. However, in some cases, where the eye has been severely damaged or if the underlying disease is severe, this is not possible. In these cases, enucleation may be required, especially if the eye is painful, non-visual (blind) or has an invasive tumour.

What is cherry eye?