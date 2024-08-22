Some dogs are simply naturally more affectionate than others.Some dogs are simply naturally more affectionate than others.
Some dogs are simply naturally more affectionate than others.

Loving Dogs: Here are the 11 affectionate breeds of adorable dog who crave cuddles - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 10:49 GMT

These are the dogs that will rarely turn down a cuddle, pat or snuggle.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared in recent years.

Around one-in-three UK households now includes at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa and cuddle for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Of course, individual dogs may not reflect exactly the general attributes of their breed, but these pups are predisposed to being affectionate to their owners.

Here are 10 of the most loving breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.

1. Boxer

They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.

It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog for decades - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate.

2. Labrador Retriever

It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog for decades - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate.

The Shih Tzu is a dog with royal roots, being first bred to guard the palace of the Emperor of China - barking to raise the alert should there be intruders. In fact, they soon became a favourite companion dog of members of the royal court, spending more time snuggled up on laps being patted than doing their job. Little has changed since.

3. Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is a dog with royal roots, being first bred to guard the palace of the Emperor of China - barking to raise the alert should there be intruders. In fact, they soon became a favourite companion dog of members of the royal court, spending more time snuggled up on laps being patted than doing their job. Little has changed since.

If you have a Dachshund you'll be in no doubt that you are their favourite person in the world. They'll happily spend hours asleep on your lap or on their back enjoying an extended tummy tickle.

4. Dachshund

If you have a Dachshund you'll be in no doubt that you are their favourite person in the world. They'll happily spend hours asleep on your lap or on their back enjoying an extended tummy tickle.

