Dog Bedscaping: Expert advice on making sure your adorable dog gets a good night's sleep

It's important for a dog's health that they get enough sleep. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s not just humans who have problems sleeping on occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s World Sleep Day today (March 13) and instead of prioritising their own sleep, many people are more worried about their dogs.

It can be a challenge to find the ultimate cosy set-up for their furry friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help out, the experts from pet supplement brand YuMOVE, have provided insight on ‘bedscaping for dogs’ and how it can help you get your pup to sleep better.

Bedscaping and sleep hygiene has been a popular topic for a while now, with sleep hygiene involving having the perfect evening wind-down routine and sleeping environment to help you get the best rest possible.

Here’s how to ensure your pup is well equipped for the perfect night sleep.

Get the right bed

Choosing the right dog bed is key, it’s important to factor your dogs’ age when picking the right one

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orthopaedic dog beds are great for a senior dog’s joints as they can help to support their joints. Some of the best orthopaedic beds have a memory foam mattress that will mould to the shape of your dog’s body and give them a comfortable night's rest.

A walled bed or crate could be the way to go for puppies or dogs who are shy or more reserved. Some dogs are naturally shy or prefer their own company more than others, so a dog bed with higher walls might be better if this is the case. This gives your dog a chance to snooze securely and undisturbed.

Also, a dog bed with higher walls gives your fluffy friend something to lie their head on to be more comfortable, helping with a restful night's sleep.

Location, location, location

Put the bed in a quiet, draught-free space creating a cosy den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs need to sleep undisturbed, somewhere without a draught, and where they can drift off peacefully, so it's best to choose a spot in your home that meets this criteria. Whether that’s a quiet corner that can become your dog’s safe space or even its own room.

If you’re setting up a spot in your home to become your dog’s safe space, consider creating its own den, with its bed, a teddy or anything else that brings comfort to get a restful night's sleep. Like humans, dogs often need space to rest and recuperate.

A top tip is to have two beds for your dog. One is in its designated ‘safe space’, and the other is in a room with all the family so they can snooze throughout the day while being around you and head off to their special den at night.

Dogs are social animals and often sleep throughout the day, so a second bed gives them a choice of location depending on how they feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Give your dog a routine they can rely upon

Create a relaxing bedtime routine by feeding your dog at the same time and giving a doggy massage.

Like humans, dogs like routine, so having a regular pattern with your dog that you complete every night can promote a more restful sleep.

Simple things such as going for a walk and having their evening meal at the same time every evening can help your dog have a more restful sleep, as they will know when they will start winding down for the evening.

If you want to go the extra mile, you could even give your dog a self-care routine each evening, consisting of a light massage and brushing their fur if you have a dog that gets matted easily.