Some dogs are pretty much just as intelligent as they look...placeholder image
Some dogs are pretty much just as intelligent as they look... | Canva/Getty Images

Dumb Dogs 2025: These are officially the 13 least intelligent breeds of adorable dog - including the Basset Hound 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:24 BST

None of these pooches are much to wrote home about in the brains department - they’re still gorgeous though, like all dogs.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

According to his research, these are the 13 dumbest breeds of dog.

Stanley Coren concluded that the beautiful Afghan Hound is the least intelligent breed of dog. Of course this could be largely due to the fact they are also the most stubborn breed of dog - notorious for ignoring their owner's commands. Who's to say they don't understand every word though!

1. Afghan Hound

Stanley Coren concluded that the beautiful Afghan Hound is the least intelligent breed of dog. Of course this could be largely due to the fact they are also the most stubborn breed of dog - notorious for ignoring their owner's commands. Who's to say they don't understand every word though! | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basenji is reputedly the world's second most stupid dog breed. Given that they are the only type of dog that don't bark, maybe we just aren't hearing all the clever things they want to say.

2. Basenji

The Basenji is reputedly the world's second most stupid dog breed. Given that they are the only type of dog that don't bark, maybe we just aren't hearing all the clever things they want to say. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Perhaps the reason the gorgeous Bulldog appears so high on this list is that they are well known for being very lazy - preferring to curl up on the couch instead of running around being smart like a Labrador or Border Collie.

3. Bulldog

Perhaps the reason the gorgeous Bulldog appears so high on this list is that they are well known for being very lazy - preferring to curl up on the couch instead of running around being smart like a Labrador or Border Collie. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
What the Cow Chow lacks in intellect is more than made up for with its loyalty - doing everything they can to protect their owner from danger.

4. Chow Chow

What the Cow Chow lacks in intellect is more than made up for with its loyalty - doing everything they can to protect their owner from danger. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dog ownersDog loversDogsPuppies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice