We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

According to his research, these are the 13 dumbest breeds of dog.

1 . Afghan Hound Stanley Coren concluded that the beautiful Afghan Hound is the least intelligent breed of dog. Of course this could be largely due to the fact they are also the most stubborn breed of dog - notorious for ignoring their owner's commands. Who's to say they don't understand every word though! | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Basenji The Basenji is reputedly the world's second most stupid dog breed. Given that they are the only type of dog that don't bark, maybe we just aren't hearing all the clever things they want to say. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Bulldog Perhaps the reason the gorgeous Bulldog appears so high on this list is that they are well known for being very lazy - preferring to curl up on the couch instead of running around being smart like a Labrador or Border Collie. | Canva/Getty Images