The first of four CalMac ferries being built in Turkey is expected to carry its first passengers around a year late after the opening stage of sea trials were completed behind schedule in the latest of a series of delays.

Isle of Islay, which is earmarked for the main route to the Hebridean island, completed the nine-day tests in the Sea of Marmara on May 30, it was announced on Thursday. The vessel should have been ready for sea trials by the start of the month.

Isle of Islay on its sea trials off Turkey late May | Cmal

Scottish Government ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) said a second set of sea trials would not take place until “later this summer” and the vessel is scheduled to be delivered between July and September.

Cmal chief executive Kevin Hobbs has said the vessel would take two weeks after completion to reach Scotland, then need three to four weeks of port trials before entering service, which suggests it will not be carrying passengers until at least the autumn.

CalMac said it anticipated the transit time from Turkey and subsequent trials would take a total of eight weeks.

The ferry, along with its sister vessel for the Kintyre-Islay route, Loch Indaal, and two others for the Skye-Harris-North Uist routes, have suffered a series of delays because of a shortage of specialist workers, parts supply problems caused by the Ukraine war and instability in the Middle East.

Shipyard workers were also being deployed for recovery work following a huge earthquake.

The others are due to be completed at six month intervals, which would indicate that Loch Indaal, which was launched last June, will be finished by March next year, Lochmor by September next year and Claymore by March 2027.

Cmal said the sea trials had been carried out “successfully” by Cemre Marin Endustri yard in Yalova from May 22 to 30, with Cmal and CalMac staff on board.

Its spokesperson said: “The first part of the sea trials saw the set up of the propulsion systems, generators, thrusters, stabilisers and associated electrical systems. These were then tested, trialled and measured with [certification authority] Lloyd’s Register and the Maritime Coastguard Agency [safety regulator] in attendance.

“Testing evaluated the vessel’s performance at full load, including speed, stability, manoeuvrability, anchor deployment/recovery and endurance. The trials also established the effectiveness of the vessel’s propulsion plant, automation and navigational systems.

“The second set of sea trials will take place later this summer following the installation and commissioning of the vessel’s battery system, harbour acceptance trials of the hybrid system and when the vessel outfitting is close to completion.”

Cmal director of vessels Jim Anderson said: “This is a great step forward in the build programme of the Isle of Islay. The team at Cemre are working hard to prepare the vessel for delivery.

“There is a great feeling of momentum following the successful completion of this first phase of sea trials.”

The Cmal spokesperson added: "The delivery date is subject to the outcome of two sets of sea trials.