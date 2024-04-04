Doggy destruction can be an expensive business.

We wouldn’t be without our beloved pets, but they could create thousands of pounds worth of damage to your property.

A common misconception is that a standard home insurance policy covers pet damage or accidental damage caused by cats and dogs, leaving homeowners liable to significant unexpected costs.

A study by home insurer Saga has found that a 64 per cent of pet owners have experienced pet property damage - with 24 per cent being forced to shell out between £500 and £1000.

Saga’s own data reveals one claim involving a pet totalled £1,584 after their carpet was ruined by an unwell dog.

To help homeowners understand their level of cover, Saga’s home insurance expert, Anna Thunstrom, has offered advice to those who own or are considering getting a pet - while dog behaviourist expert, Debby Lucken, advises how to avoid damage.

Here’s what they had to say.

Is pet damage covered in a standard home insurance policy?

Many don’t. A common misconception is that a standard home insurance policy will provide cover for either pet damage or accidental damage. In fact, when asked if Brits knew if their home insurance policy covered damage by pets, 41 per cent said they were unsure.

Accidental damage cover, which may include pet damage cover specifically, doesn’t always come as standard with home insurance policies. In fact, it’s often excluded. Many companies offer it as an optional extension, or sometimes within a higher level of cover. However, it’s important to note that if accidental damage is included in a policy, this is different to pet damage cover which is a separate type that can typically be categorised as chewing, scratching, tearing, or fouling.

Pet owners need to read their policy carefully to understand what’s covered. Some people assume that their accidental damage insurance will cover the costs of fouling on the carpet or chewed sofas for example, but this isn’t always the case.

The impact of pet damage in the home

Pet damage can be costly. The survey revealed that nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Britons experienced damage ranging from £500 to £1000, and almost one in 10 (9 per cent) experienced damage up to £2,000.

Saga’s claims involving a pet show one pet damage incident totalled £1,584 after a poorly dog was very unwell on the customer’s carpet. Another incident classed as accidental damage rather than pet damage because of its nature totalled £1,248. The customer accidentally dropped two expensive tech items after tripping over their cat.

Anna says: “Some people think they don’t need additional cover because their pets are well-behaved. However, it’s difficult to anticipate when they may get ill or cause costly damage. Especially when training a new puppy, there may be incidents like fouling indoors or chewing around the home, which is common during this time.

“I recommend reviewing your policy documents or getting in touch with your provider if you’re getting a new pet to make sure you have the appropriate level of cover to suit you.”

How can I prevent pet damage?

To help out dog behaviourist, trainer, and founder of Kids Around Dogs, Debby Lucken has shared her five expert tips to help prevent pet damage, explaining: “It’s important to remember negative behaviour can sometimes be caused by more serious problems, such as physical or mental health issues. I recommend having your pet checked by a vet to rule this out.”