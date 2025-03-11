A Whippet called Miuccia has taken the top prize at Crufts - winning the coveted Best in Show title.

The four-year-old dog was crowned on the final day of the show at the Birmingham NEC, to the delight of handler Giovanni Liguori, and became the first Italian to win the rosette.

Chosen by top judge, Patsy Hollings, Miuccia’s win was captured live on Channel 4 in a programme hosted by Clare Balding and watched online by millions of dog lovers.

Over 18,000 dogs from around the world competed at the Birmingham NEC over four days for just seven places in the Crufts 2025 Best in Show final.

The other six finalists were: Ana, a Jack Russell Terrier; Liza, a Miniature Schnauzer; Sophia, a Papillon; Suzie, a Cocker Spaniel; Viking, a Tibetan Mastiff and Shake, an Australian Shepherd.

Giovanni said: “I am 100% overwhelmed! I couldn’t wish for anything more than this, it’s an incredible surprise. She moved beautifully, so I’m super super happy.

“It’s an honour to be the first Italian to win Best in Show at Crufts, it’s a very big emotion!”

The Reserve Best in Show was won by the Tibetan Mastiff, Viking, handled by Gabriele Stafuzza, from Romania. This is the first time the breed has made it to Best in Group.

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, said: “Congratulations to Miuccia who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the prestigious Best in Show award alongside her handler, Giovanni Liguori. It has been fantastic to watch their strong relationship together in the ring, and they are truly deserving winners.

“Well done to all of our other wonderful finalists too. The dogs, their owners, and handlers should be incredibly proud to have taken part in such a momentous final – it’s an incredible achievement, one we are sure they’ll treasure for years to come.

“Crufts is adored by dog lovers from all over the world, and we’ve been delighted to welcome so many competitors from across the globe this year. We’ve celebrated the unique bond between these much-loved dogs and their owners, across a range of competitions and activities. Thank you to everyone involved for making the event what it is today.”

Here are 21 pictures from the four canine-filled days of competition.

Ready A handler positions his Curly Coated Retriever in readiness for the judging.

Tiring business A woman sits with her German Longhaired Pointer dog.

Having a chat Owners and handlers sit with their Wirehaired Vizslas and Weimaraner dogs on the third day of Crufts.