Keeping on top of the cleaning can be a tricky prospect for dog owners.

Having pets enriches our lives in countless ways, but keeping a clean house with furry companions can be quite a challenge.

Shed hair and dander, odors, and unexpected messes require pet owners to adopt smart, safe cleaning practices to keep both happy dogs and clean houses.

To help out Melissa Caverly, founder of Imagine Maids, has shared her top cleaning hacks designed to tackle the unique challenges pet owners face.

Master Quick Spot-Cleaning Techniques

Accidents happen, and a quick response is the key to preventing stains and odors from setting in. Melissa advises having a kit ready with paper towels, natural cleaning spray, and baking soda. ‘Blot, don’t rub,’ Melissa says. ‘Clean up accidents immediately, and apply baking soda liberally to help absorb odors before vacuuming it up.’

Melissa also stresses the importance of using enzymatic cleaners for pet accidents, which are designed to break down stains and odors on a molecular level. ‘Enzymatic cleaners are a must-have for pet owners. They effectively remove scent traces that might encourage pets to re-mark areas,’ she explains.

Invest In A High-Quality Pet Hair Vacuum

Pet hair can be one of the toughest challenges to manage in a home with pets. Melissa recommends investing in a high-quality vacuum cleaner designed to handle pet hair. ‘Look for vacuums with strong suction and specialized attachments that can reach into corners and furniture crevices where pet hair likes to hide,’ Melissa advises. Frequent vacuuming, at least twice a week, can significantly reduce pet hair accumulation in your home.

Use Natural Cleaning Solutions

Keeping your pets safe from harmful chemicals is crucial. Melissa suggests using natural cleaning solutions that are effective yet gentle. ‘White vinegar and baking soda can work wonders for removing odors and stains. They are safe for use around animals and are excellent for routine cleaning tasks,’ she says. For a quick DIY solution, Melissa recommends mixing equal parts of water and vinegar to wipe down surfaces and refresh fabric.

Implement Strategic Grooming

Regular grooming of your pet reduces the amount of fur and dander in the home. Melissa emphasizes the importance of a consistent grooming schedule to keep shedding under control. Additionally, strategically placing lint rollers in high-traffic areas or near the door can save time. ‘Keep a lint roller in every room so you can quickly pick up stray hairs from clothing and furniture,’ Melissa suggests.

Deep Clean Pet-Popular Areas Regularly

Furniture and Carpets

Deep cleaning is crucial for removing pet fur and odors that accumulate over time. ‘Quarterly, use a steam cleaner on upholstery and carpets to extract dirt and allergens from fibers,’ Melissa recommends. For daily maintenance, she suggests using a vacuum with a HEPA filter to effectively capture pet dander and finer particles.

Bedding

Both human and pet bedding should be washed regularly to eliminate odors and allergens. ‘Wash all bedding in hot water weekly to kill dust mites and remove pet hair effectively,’ Melissa notes. She also recommends using pet-friendly detergents free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, as these could irritate your pet’s skin.

Targeted Treatments For Lingering Odors

